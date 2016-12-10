CensorNet Named as CASB Product Leader in KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass Report

Industry's First Competitive Cloud Access Security Broker Report Positions CensorNet Unified Security Service Positively

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- CensorNet, the complete cloud security company, today announced it has been named as a product leader in the report. The report is the first global competitive analysis of CASB solutions and is designed to assist businesses in identifying the vendors and products in the market that should be considered when choosing CASB products.

The CASB market has grown rapidly following an increase in availability and use of cloud services. Recognising the growing importance of CASB solutions, KuppingerCole conducted an independent analysis of the market to assist organisations looking for products to address the challenges of security and compliance around the use of cloud services. CensorNet was included in the report as it provides a range of solutions to help with the challenges of managing cloud applications in an increasingly mobile work environment.

CensorNet Unified Security Solution allows organisations to monitor and control the use of both web and cloud applications from a single management dashboard. The platform uses authentication technology to help administrators safeguard access to the service and protect employees against cyber-threats, accidental or intentional leaks of sensitive data, and keep the business safe from the risks associated with cloud applications and Shadow IT.

Ed Macnair, CEO, CensorNet says, "The easy availability and usability of cloud applications has a number of benefits for businesses, but also presents a big security issue. Legacy information security technologies were not designed to deal with these evolving threats. CASBs are now an important part of a layered security strategy and we're glad KuppingerCole has identified that.

"We're absolutely delighted that our solutions have been named as a product leader in the report. It's a testament to the innovation and hard work of the team. Our products are at our core and we're proud KuppingerCole has recognised the strength of our offering."

CensorNet, the complete cloud security company, helps organisations step up to the challenge of managing the rise of cloud applications in an increasingly mobile work environment. Its solutions give greater visibility to senior management and much better control to IT in the supervision of company-wide internet access and the use of cloud applications across all devices, regardless of whether users are in-office or mobile. It gives organisations the power to address the security, audit, compliance and productivity issues associated with the growing use of cloud applications and mobile devices in today's digital workplace. CensorNet's cloud security solutions also enable organisations to control Shadow IT and safely implement BYOD initiatives. The company has offices in Basingstoke, UK, Austin, TX, San Francisco, CA Copenhagen, Denmark and Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit .

PressRelease by

CensorNet

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 16:07

Language: English

News-ID 500145

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CensorNet

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease