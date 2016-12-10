DMOS' Susan Pieper Named Finalist for Female Entrepreneur of the Year in the 2016 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

(firmenpresse) - JACKSON, WY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- DMOS, an innovative company that creates light-weight, pro quality, packable tools, today announced it has been named a 2016 Stevie® Award finalist in the category of Female Entrepreneur of the Year. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Susan Pieper, founder and CEO of DMOS, is a finalist for Female Entrepreneur of the Year - consumer products companies, 1 to 10 employees, based on her role in creating and growing DMOS as a recognized and innovative startup company. While starting DMOS, Pieper was at a personal crossroad. Previously, Pieper had a career that had spanned finance, technology, and consulting and although her heart was not fully in it, this route followed her ex-husband's career moves and served her family well. Facing the end of her 20-year marriage, she decided to fully pursue her dream of growing and building a global branded consumer products company. She has overcome all of the challenges that come with getting divorced while self-funding and running a startup. DMOS was launched in October 2015 with a five-week Kickstarter campaign that succeeded with more than 200 backers and over $36,000 in funding. Pieper feels that founding the company at that stage in her life is the ultimate statement of believing in herself and her vision for DMOS, which is to create tools that are light-weight, pro quality, and packable and enhance outdoor experiences. Pieper believes that today's athletes and adventurers deserve a new breed of tools and shouldn't be limited by yesterday's tools made for farmers, miners and landscapers.

"I am honored to be named a finalist for the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business," said Pieper. "This nomination is a result of the hard work and dedication of all the DMOS team and partners and receiving this recognition validates our mission to reinvent tools for today's active consumers."

There were more than 1400 entries and the finalists were selected by more than 110 business professionals globally during preliminary judging and will be rated again by the members of five specialized final-judging committees. Their average scores will determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements and the results will be announced at the 13th annual awards dinner on Friday, November 18, 2016 in New York City.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of finalists in all categories are available at .

Founded in 2015, DMOS, a Jackson Hole, Wyoming based company, was created with a simple desire to innovate outdoor tools for the backcountry to the backyard and everywhere in between. Its original product, the Stealth Shovel, was a purpose-built skier and snowboarder cult hit for building snow jumps. Today, DMOS has extended into consumer's everyday lives from outdoor adventures to home and garden. DMOS' tools are thoughtfully designed, versatile, portable, and built to last. Whether used for home and garden, outdoor or extreme sports, they bring out the professional in everyone. For more information, visit .

Image Available:

Tim Rush



Springboard5

+1 801 208 1100





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3066702



PressRelease by

DMOS

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 500146

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DMOS

Stadt: JACKSON, WY





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease