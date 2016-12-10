Open Source Monitoring Conference 2016 - Hackathon

The Open Source Monitoring Conference will take place from November 29 to December 2, in Nuremberg, Germany. The leading conference on open source monitoring solutions invites administrators, developers and members of the open source community to exchange the latest developments and to enhance their monitoring expertise. After the lecture program a Hackathon will be held.

(firmenpresse) - Nuremberg October 12, 2016



The hackathon will take place the last day of the conference, December 2. Attendees develop projects in small groups and intensely share their ideas in open discussions. In addition to the subjects "Elastic Beat", "NSClient ++", "OpenNMS", "Icinga Director", "Puppet", "Zabbix" and "Icinga2" participants are encouraged to suggest their own topics.



The conference program consists of 26 international lectures. Focussed subjects are "Monitoring Projects", "Metrics, Logs and Analysis", "Best Practices", "User Stories" and "Tools & Add-Ons". Speakers will be proven experts such as Elastic Beats creator Monica Sarbu, Walter Heck of OlinData, Remo Rickli of Nedi, Shlomi Zadok of Red Hat or Michael Medin, the brain behind NSClient ++. Four practical workshops on the topics "Icinga 2", "Advanced Graphing", "Elastic Stack" and "GIT" complement the lecture program, taking place on November 29.



Hackathon and workshops are available as add-ons to the conference tickets. The booking of an additional overnight stay is also possible.



For a decade, the Open Source Monitoring Conference is growing steadily. With its supporting program it is considered an ideal platform for networking and exchange of experience among participants and speakers.



All information on the conference can be found at www.netways.de/osmc.











Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:



About NETWAYS GmbH

NETWAYS GmbH has been supporting companies in the management of complex IT environments based on open source software for more than 20 years. NETWAYS is market leading in open source systems management based on Icinga, Puppet and Elastic.

Our customers are companies and organisations from all sectors such as Deutsche Post AG, Deutsche Welle, REWE group, Rakuten, Audi AG, Continental AG and GFK AG.

NETWAYS has also made a name for itself as organizer of various conferences training courses on open source monitoring and open source data center solutions.

For more information: www.netways.de

PressRelease by

NETWAYS GmbH

Requests:



NETWAYS GmbH

Deutschherrnstr. 15-19

90429 Nuremberg

Germany

www.netways.de

PressContact / Agency:

PRESS CONTACT

Pamela Drescher

Head of Marketing

+49 911 92885-0

pamela.drescher(at)netways.de



