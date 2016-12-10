Appointment of Hong Kong Company Secretary and Change of Authorized Representatives

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ)(HKSE: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Yulan Guo, an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company resigned as the Authorized Representative of the Company under the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong (the "Companies Ordinance") and an Authorised Representative of the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), with effect from October 12, 2016 (the "Resignation"). Mr. Yulan Guo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and there is no matter relating to the Resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company further announces that Mr. Kwok Siu Man ("Mr. Kwok") has been appointed as the Hong Kong Company Secretary of the Company, the Authorized Representative of the Company under the Companies Ordinance and an Authorized Representative under the Listing Rules with effect from October 12, 2016.(the "Appointment").

Mr. Kwok is an executive director and the Head, Corporate Secretarial of Boardroom Corporate Services (HK) Limited and a director of Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited. He has over 25 years' extensive legal, corporate secretarial and management experience gained at company secretary and other senior positions from companies overseas and in Hong Kong (including the Hang Seng Index Constituent and Hang Seng Mid-Cap 50 stock companies). Mr. Kwok is a fellow member of each of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Institute of Financial Accountants in England, the Institute of Public Accountants in Australia, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries ("HKICS"), The Association of Hong Kong Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and possesses professional qualifications in arbitration, taxation, securities and investment, financial planning, etc. In addition, he holds a bachelor of arts degree and a post-graduate diploma in laws and has passed the Common Professional Examinations in England and Wales. Having been the longest-serving director of the HKICS, he was the reviewer and the chief examiner of the "Hong Kong Company Secretarial Practice / Corporate Secretaryship" of the international qualifying examinations of the HKICS.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining and exploration licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contacts:



SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Investor Relations

Kino Fu

+852 2156 7030

SouthGobi Resources Limited

