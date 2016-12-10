ExtraHop Hosts VMware User Group on Regaining Control of Virtual Environments

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- ExtraHop, the first and only provider of streaming analytics that into actionable insight, today announced that Jeff Fry, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer and John McGovern, Principal Systems Engineer, will host a VMware User Group (VMUG) discussion. to learn how ExtraHop can help provide greater visibility and control for VMware environments.

Only ExtraHop provides visibility across virtual, physical, and cloud infrastructure using the power of the network to deliver structured wire data. During the VMUG session, Fry and McGovern will demonstrate new integrations between VMware and ExtraHop that allow IT teams to surface key performance metrics for virtual machines, applications, operating systems, networks, and storage in vRealize Operations. Combining rich wire data with the vRealize Suite's extensive management capabilities, customers have the power to transform IT practices and take advantage of the promises of the software-defined data center.

Gain New Levels of Insight and Control Over Your VMware Environment with ExtraHop

Thursday, October 13, 2016

09:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Are you capturing every possible insight from all the data flowing through your network? Are you seeing everything happening at every minute throughout your entire environment? With the increasing virtualization of IT, it is imperative that you achieve a top-down view of everything happening across your infrastructure. In this session, ExtraHop brings unprecedented levels of visibility to your VMware environment, surfacing important data insights, all within the familiar VMware interface. Together, ExtraHop and VMware make it easier to remain in control as an organization transitions into the software-defined world.

To learn more about ExtraHop and get a demonstration of the platform, visit ExtraHop booth E633 during VMworld Europe, October 18-20, 2016. Not attending VMworld Europe this year? Explore the .

makes real-time data-driven IT operations possible. By harnessing the power of in real time, network, application, security, and business teams make faster, more accurate decisions that optimize performance and minimize risk. Hundreds of organizations, including Fortune 500 companies such as Sony, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Adobe, and Google, start with ExtraHop to discover, observe, analyze, and intelligently act on all data in flight on-premises and in the cloud. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our . Connect with us on , , and .





