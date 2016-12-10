Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Participate in a Technical Briefing About Canada 150 Signature Projects
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will participate in a technical briefing about Canada 150 signature projects, on Thursday. Representatives of signature projects will also be present to answer questions from the media.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Contacts: Pierre-Olivier Herbert Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage 819-997-7788
Media Relations Canadian Heritage 819-994-9101 1-866-569-6155
