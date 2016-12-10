       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Participate in a Technical Briefing About Canada 150 Signature Projects

ID: 500152
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will participate in a technical briefing about Canada 150 signature projects, on Thursday. Representatives of signature projects will also be present to answer questions from the media.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Stay Connected

Follow us on , and .

Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-canadian-heritage,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/12/2016 - 16:31
Language: English
News-ID 500152
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 65

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.876
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 220


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z