Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

(firmenpresse) - CANMORE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane; John Borrowman, Mayor of the Town of Canmore; Liz Breakey, Bragg Creek area Councillor for Rocky View County; and George Bohne, Mayor of the Town of Raymond.

To join by teleconference:

Media dial in: 1-888-231-8189

Conference ID: 98857691

Follow us on Twitter at

Contacts:

Brook Simpson

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-219-0149





Kyle Ferguson

Press Secretary

Alberta Environment and Parks

780-217-3909





Adam Robertson

Supervisor of Communications

Town of Canmore

403-678-1530





Amanda Bradley

Communication Advisor

Rocky View County

403-520-3901





Scott Barton

Chief Administrative Officer

Town of Raymond

403-308-0034





Infrastructure Canada

613-960-9251

Toll free: 1-877-250-7154





More information:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Infrastructure Canada and Town of Canmore and Rocky View County and Town of Raymond and Government o

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 16:48

Language: English

News-ID 500154

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Infrastructure Canada and Town of Canmore and Rocky View County and Town of Raymond and Government o

Stadt: CANMORE, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease