       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

ID: 500154
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CANMORE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane; John Borrowman, Mayor of the Town of Canmore; Liz Breakey, Bragg Creek area Councillor for Rocky View County; and George Bohne, Mayor of the Town of Raymond.

To join by teleconference:

Media dial in: 1-888-231-8189

Conference ID: 98857691

Follow us on Twitter at

Contacts:
Brook Simpson
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-219-0149


Kyle Ferguson
Press Secretary
Alberta Environment and Parks
780-217-3909


Adam Robertson
Supervisor of Communications
Town of Canmore
403-678-1530


Amanda Bradley
Communication Advisor
Rocky View County
403-520-3901


Scott Barton
Chief Administrative Officer
Town of Raymond
403-308-0034


Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154



More information:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

infrastructure-canada-and-town-of-canmore-and-rocky-view-county-and-town-of-raymond-and-government-of-alberta,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/12/2016 - 16:48
Language: English
News-ID 500154
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Infrastructure Canada and Town of Canmore and Rocky View County and Town of Raymond and Government o
Stadt: CANMORE, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 51

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.876
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 218


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z