Consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World

Minister Joly hosts an in-person event in Toronto with representatives from various sectors

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today hosts the third of six in-person discussions taking place across the country with representatives from a variety of sectors and members of the general public. This discussion is taking place as part of the consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World.

Already at the heart of Canada's digital media and communications industries, Toronto is also recognized as one of the most vibrant hubs for start-ups and technology innovation.

Rapidly changing technological advances are affecting how Canadians produce and consume cultural content; as a result, the cultural sector is facing new challenges and opportunities. These consultations will help the Government of Canada determine the best ways to assist the cultural sector in navigating these changes and seizing opportunities to contribute to the country's economic growth and innovation.

These in-person events will contribute to the success of the consultations by making it possible to gather valuable input from a variety of voices in the arts and culture scene.

In order to engage and hear from as many Canadians as possible on the future of Canadian content in a digital world, Canadians across the country also have the opportunity to follow and contribute to this Toronto in-person event through a . Canadians are invited to register for the other two Facebook Live events that will be held on and .

In addition to the in-person and Facebook Live events, all Canadians are invited to join the conversation and take part in the discussions at any time through the and social media using the hashtag #DigiCanCon. They also have the opportunity to lead in-person discussions in their communities using the available online.

As an introduction to the event, artistic performances by Canadian actor, writer, singer and producer Paul Gross and by Toronto-based Mustafa the Poet will inspire the participants in their dialogue on the wealth and diversity of Canadian content in the digital world.

Quotes

"I am proud to continue the conversation here in Toronto with artists, creators and cultural businesses. I know that these discussions will allow our Government to better understand the issues and expectations regarding Canadian content creation, discovery and promotion in this new environment in which we live. In addition to the participants attending the in-person event today, I hope that Canadians across the country will join us and contribute through the Facebook Live event. Together, let's be innovative and find new ways to create and promote quality Canadian content that stands out."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

