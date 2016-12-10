Under Armour and iOFFICE Discuss High Performance Spaces at Corenet Global Summit 2016

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- -, the leading workforce-centric IWMS software designed for real estate executives and workplace leaders, will be exhibiting at at Booth #221 on October 16-19 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. With the theme "The Bigger Picture," attendees will leave with a greater sense of preparation for the road ahead. Together with Under Armour, iOFFICE will offer in-booth presentations to give attendees the tools and inspiration they need to plan the most effective workspaces for their teams.

12:30pm - Using Occupancy Sensors & iBeacons to Gain Actionable Insights

1:30pm - Under Armour - Inspiring the High Performance Facility Management Team

3:30pm - Meeting and Visitor Management Tools and Insights for a Better Digital Workplace

8:45am - Introducing the iOFFICE Marketplace: Embrace Your Digital Workplace

10:30am - Interactive Wayfinding: Creating the Path to Greater Worker Engagement in the Workplace

12pm - 5 Mobile IWMS Apps That Enable You to Lead the Future of the Workplace

Need a pick me up during the conference? iOFFICE will be serving beer from 1-5pm on Monday. To sign up for in booth presentations, click .

iOFFICE is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for workplace leaders. iOFFICE equips C-suite executives, strategic planners, and facilities and workplace leaders with the real-time data and communications tools they need to plan effectively for the future of their workforce and workplace. The iOFFICE Marketplace unifies the workplace around one real-time, data source, reporting engine and dashboard that allows critical apps to communicate to create the most productive workplaces on earth. Founded in 2000, iOFFICE supports more than 2.1M users in 1,400 fast moving companies including Adobe, Big Fish Games, BMC, CB&I, Dynegy, Hess, SPX Under Armour, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Zillow, and more. Visit and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn (at)iOFFICE.

Comments on this PressRelease