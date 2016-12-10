How to move to Aero-Domains

(PresseBox) - Moving from an exisiting domain to a new domain, need not be a difficult process.

Step 1 Have your DNS or email administrator configure your DNS, so that your .aero-domain web address will display your desired web site and redirect your email.

Or request this service from your .aero-domain registrar, have them redirect all web visit and email to your existing web address for a specified phase-our period.

Step 2 Notify all your external contacts of your new .aero-domain email and web address ? this communication can be carried out by email or print or as part of ongoing communications e.g. with outgoing invoices or placed orders.

Step 3 Ensure that you email profile (signature, footer and header) reflect your new email and web address ? make use of a customized header to promote awareness of this change to your contacts.

Step 4 Ensure that your business cards, stationery, presentations and collateral carry the correct information ? this can be carried out over the stock life of the existing pieces.

Step 5 Add an advisory banner to your web site advising visitors of your change in web and email address and email, request that they update their bookmark and review their address book.

Changes of your DNS and contact details for your domain

How to change my contact details?

All domain names are registered by authorised Registrars. In order to change your contact details you will need to contact the Registrar with whom you registered your domain name.

If you are not sure who is your Registrar, simply type in your domain name in the Check names box, and consult the information that the "whois" functionality provides to you on the line concerning your "Sponsoring Registrar", in order to find the contact details.



Who can change my DNS information?

Registrars execute changes to your DNS information. The change procedure varies according to registrar. Please refer to your registrar's web site for further details or contact them directly.

Once I register and have a domain, how many email addresses could I have?

The number of email accounts depends entirely on you and the arrangement with your ISP or web hosting company. Many customers use two domains in parallel and redirect traffic from one to another, there are many possibilities. Either your current web hosting provider or the .aero-domain registrar you choose, should be able to provide individual advice, arrange for web hosting, or redirection to your current web site.

Will my .aero-domain websites or addresses be able to co-exist with my current .com extension?

Yes. This is a matter of asking your domain administrator to configure your DNS

as you require. Your administrator will be able to ensure, for example, that your desired website is displayed when using your .aero-domain address. Otherwise, you can ask your registrar to do this change for you.

