CSE: 2016-1008 - Suspension - Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. (VEG)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Captiva Verde, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.
Date: Effective immediately, October 12, 2016
Symbol: VEG
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
