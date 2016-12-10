CSE: 2016-1008 - Suspension - Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. (VEG)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Captiva Verde, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.

Date: Effective immediately, October 12, 2016

Symbol: VEG

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 17:19

Language: English

News-ID 500160

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease