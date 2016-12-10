Third quarter 2016 statement of the Gemalto liquidity contract

Amsterdam, October 12, 2016 - Gemalto N.V. (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO,

"Gemalto") hereby reports on the transactions carried out under the Gemalto

liquidity contract independently managed by Exane BNP Paribas.



During the third quarter of 2016, i.e. from July 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016

(included), the following transactions were carried out by Exane BNP Paribas

under the liquidity contract:



* 576,096 Gemalto shares were purchased during 59 trading days for an average

daily amount of ? 570,755

* 589,087 Gemalto shares were sold during 65 trading days for an average daily

amount of ? 530,119



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and



objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 52

countries.

