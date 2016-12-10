       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Third quarter 2016 statement of the Gemalto liquidity contract

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Amsterdam, October 12, 2016 - Gemalto N.V. (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO,
"Gemalto") hereby reports on the transactions carried out under the Gemalto
liquidity contract independently managed by Exane BNP Paribas.

During the third quarter of 2016, i.e. from July 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016
(included), the following transactions were carried out by Exane BNP Paribas
under the liquidity contract:

* 576,096 Gemalto shares were purchased during 59 trading days for an average
daily amount of  ? 570,755
* 589,087 Gemalto shares were sold during 65 trading days for an average daily
amount of ? 530,119

|Investor Relations |Corporate Communication |Media Relations Agency
| | |
| | |
|Winston Yeo         |Isabelle Marand |Suzanne Bakker
|M.: +33 6 2947 0814 |M.: +33 6 1489 1817 |M. : +31 6 1136 8659
|winston.yeo(at)gemalto.com |isabelle.marand(at)gemalto.com|suzanne.bakker(at)citigateff.nl
| | |
|
|Sébastien Liagre
|M.: +33 6 1751 4467
|sebastien.liagre(at)gemalto.com


About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and


objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 52
countries.
For more information visit

www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.

