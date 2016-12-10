       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
NATIXIS :Preparation of the Q3-2016 financial disclosures: CIB restated quarterly series

Paris, October 12, 2016


Paris, October 12, 20162/2



Preparation of the Q3-2016 financial disclosures: CIB restated quarterly series



The 2015 & 1H16 quarterly series have been restated for the change in CIB
organization announced on March 15 2016.

The new presentation of businesses within CIB mainly takes into account the
creation of a new business line: Global Finance & Investment banking housing all
financing businesses (structured & plain vanilla financing), as well as M&A,
Equity Capital Markets, and Debt Capital Markets.

These changes only affect the analytical breakdown of CIB businesses' net
revenues including Global markets (FICT & Equity).

Intermediate aggregates and capital allocation remain unchanged.

The following unaudited appendix, discloses the 2015 & 1H16 net revenues in
accordance with this new presentation.




Appendix: CIB quarterly restated series



--------------------- ------- ----------
In ?m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15   2015   1Q16 2Q16
-------------------------------------------------------- ------- ----------
Net revenues 806 842 665 742   3,056   782 887

Global markets 439 405 266 355   1,466   407 507

FICT 306 251 214 264   1,035   291 319

Equity 132 158 93 102   484   123 154

CVA/DVA 1 (3) (41) (11)   (54)   (7) 33

Global finance & Investment banking 402 409 388 387   1,587   362 407

Other (35) 27 11 (1)   3   12 (26)
-------------------------------------------------------- ------- ----------





Contacts :
Investor Relations : investorelations(at)natixis.com



Pierre-Alexandre Pechmeze T + 33 1 58 19 57 36

Souad Ed Diaz T + 33 1 58 32 68 11

Christophe Panhard T + 33 1 58 55 43 98
Brigitte Poussard T + 33 1 58 55 59 21




Preparation of the Q3-2016 financial disclosures:
http://hugin.info/143507/R/2048645/765985.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NATIXIS via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.natixis.com/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
