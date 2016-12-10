NATIXIS :Preparation of the Q3-2016 financial disclosures: CIB restated quarterly series

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Paris, October 12, 20162/2







Preparation of the Q3-2016 financial disclosures: CIB restated quarterly series







The 2015 & 1H16 quarterly series have been restated for the change in CIB

organization announced on March 15 2016.



The new presentation of businesses within CIB mainly takes into account the

creation of a new business line: Global Finance & Investment banking housing all

financing businesses (structured & plain vanilla financing), as well as M&A,

Equity Capital Markets, and Debt Capital Markets.



These changes only affect the analytical breakdown of CIB businesses' net

revenues including Global markets (FICT & Equity).



Intermediate aggregates and capital allocation remain unchanged.



The following unaudited appendix, discloses the 2015 & 1H16 net revenues in

accordance with this new presentation.









Appendix: CIB quarterly restated series







--------------------- ------- ----------

In ?m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 2015 1Q16 2Q16

-------------------------------------------------------- ------- ----------

Net revenues 806 842 665 742 3,056 782 887



Global markets 439 405 266 355 1,466 407 507



FICT 306 251 214 264 1,035 291 319



Equity 132 158 93 102 484 123 154



CVA/DVA 1 (3) (41) (11) (54) (7) 33



Global finance & Investment banking 402 409 388 387 1,587 362 407



Other (35) 27 11 (1) 3 12 (26)

-------------------------------------------------------- ------- ----------









Contacts :

Investor Relations : investorelations(at)natixis.com







Pierre-Alexandre Pechmeze T + 33 1 58 19 57 36



Souad Ed Diaz T + 33 1 58 32 68 11



Christophe Panhard T + 33 1 58 55 43 98

Brigitte Poussard T + 33 1 58 55 59 21









Preparation of the Q3-2016 financial disclosures:

http://hugin.info/143507/R/2048645/765985.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NATIXIS via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.natixis.com/



PressRelease by

NATIXIS

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 17:37

Language: English

News-ID 500165

Character count: 2980

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NATIXIS

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease