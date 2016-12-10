       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Justice and Public Safety

ID: 500169
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting of Ministers responsible for Justice and Public Safety will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on October 13 and 14, 2016.

The Ministers will meet for the first time since January to establish working relationships and discuss justice and public safety priorities for Canadians.

PHOTO-VIDEO OPPORTUNITY

Media will have the opportunity to film or take photos on the morning of Thursday, October 13, at the beginning of the FPT meeting.

Contacts:
Media Relations Office
Department of Justice Canada
613-957-4207

Media Relations
Public Safety Canada
613-991-0657



More information:
http://www.justice.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-justice-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/12/2016 - 18:14
Language: English
News-ID 500169
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Justice Canada
Stadt: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA


Number of hits: 21

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.876
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 230


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z