Gandi Opens Its Doors to Holberton Students With Free School Space

Domain Name Registration Company Donates Classroom Space to Full Stack Engineering Students as Holberton School Grows

San Francisco-based offers an alternative to colleges, online courses and coding bootcamps -- training high quality full-stack software engineers in two years by using a system already proven in Europe to scale to graduate thousands of elite engineers a year. The curriculum is based on peer-learning, a methodology where students help each other to learn and reach their goals. In the old educational system this is called cheating, in the business environment it's called collaboration. The school also uses a project-based approach -- meaning no formal teachers, no lectures -- students learn by building -- which leads them to be really prepared to take on a job and maybe even .

"Holberton School gives its students not just a high quality education, but maybe even more importantly, they train the students how to learn -- for a lifetime. This, we believe, is the education of the future," said Pascal Bouchareine, CTO at Gandi. "We're happy to give students a place to learn and discover. Their drive and enthusiasm will benefit our team at Gandi as well."

Originally founded to create an alternative and independent line of internet services, Gandi today manages more than 1.8 million domains names from offices in France, Luxembourg, United States and Taiwan, with customers in 192 countries. in technology, open source, internet freedom and also charity, wildlife defense and freedom of speech.

As part of their corporate sponsorship, Gandi will be donating professional hosting and support services for the OSI's Drupal and CiviCRM environments (opensource.org), Mailman email lists, and other web related applications and services.

"When we left our companies to start our own school (one dedicated to diversity, innovation and quality while training students at scale), we knew they would need help from the tech community," said Julien Barbier, co-founder and CEO of Holberton School. "Because, as Sylvain recently wrote:

And many businesses are responding with their money, investing in a school committed to teaching students how to learn. And not just our school, but other schools as well. And it's not just businesses, but individuals too. Look what , and are doing -- and there's and and ."

Gandi is donating room for 12 students centrally located within the Gandi office. The location (121 2nd St, San Francisco) is within a 5-minute walk from the Holberton main campus, and just a block away from LinkedIn office which also mentors Holberton students. Gandi is also providing servers and DNS name for Holberton School students.

In its first year, Holberton students have received renown participating in a number of different projects and events. From hosting the in July to holding a session on innovative ways to play , by staying home. The school's numerous achievements included introducing highly qualified from well known companies, articles published by both and , and even having one student receive a coveted .

Founded in March of 2000, Gandi has grown to become one of the primary sellers of domain names in the world, with over 1.8 million domain names under management. Gandi provides individuals the opportunity to personalize their piece of the Internet, while offering domain name and hosting solutions to small businesses, large companies and institutions. Besides its function as a domain registrar, Gandi is a leading SSL Certification Authority, managing nearly 40,000 certificates.

Holberton School is a project-based alternative to college for the next generation of software engineers.

Using and , 's mission is to train the best software engineers of their generation. At Holberton School, there are no formal teachers and no formal courses. Instead, everything is project-centered. The school gives students increasingly difficult programming challenges to solve, and give them minimal initial directions on how to solve them. As a consequence, students naturally look for the theory and tools they need, understand them, use them, work together, and help each other.

