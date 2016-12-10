Media Advisory: Minister Bains to Announce Infrastructure Funding at Confederation College
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Confederation College to announce infrastructure funding for the college. Minister Bains will also highlight the benefits of the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.
Twitter:
Contacts: Philip Proulx Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development 343-291-2500
Media Relations Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada 343-291-1777
