Media Advisory: Minister Bains to Announce Infrastructure Funding at Confederation College

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Confederation College to announce infrastructure funding for the college. Minister Bains will also highlight the benefits of the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

