Creative, Kid-Size Snacks

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- (Family Features) The ultimate kid-friendly snack comes as a package deal -- simple, delicious, nutritious and fun. One option that readily meets those demands are apples, pears and oranges perfectly sized for small hands, mouths and appetites.

While Lil Snappers' smaller sizes allow fresh fruits to easily fit into bento boxes and brown bags for a wholesome lunchbox companion that leaves little waste, a dash of creativity also transforms these fruits into a favorite snacktime star -- from crunchy critters to sweet treats.

Available in three-pound pouches and found in the fresh produce aisle, Lil Snappers come seasonally in a wide array of fruit varieties, including organics, grown by a sixth-generation family farming operation, Stemilt Growers. Options range from popular apples such as Gala, Pink Lady and Granny Smith, to delicious Bartlett pears, Bosc pears and more.

Try out these recipes for pint-sized snackers, and find quick and easy recipe ideas at .

1 Lil Snappers apple

1 mini marshmallow

Cut apple in half lengthwise and remove stem. Remove core from one apple half.

Slice apple half without core into 8 wedges to serve as critter's legs.

Set aside second apple half, which will serve as critter's body.

Take two legs and make simple zig-zag cuts into flesh to create "claw-like" shape.

On a plate, arrange critter's legs, fanning them out, then place claws in front of legs and reserved apple half on top for the head.

Cut mini marshmallow in half. Gooey side of each will easily stick to critter's head to serve as eyes.

1 Lil Snappers pear

1 slice orange rind

1 marshmallow

1 grape

2 toothpicks

Cut pear in half lengthwise. On plate, lay pear cut-side down.

Using peeler, slice 3 inches of rind from orange. Trim sides to result in long, thin rectangle. Coil length of rind around finger and hold to set shape.

Cut one slice from end of marshmallow then cut that round in half to create two half-moon shapes. Gooey edge of each half-moon will stick to top of pear half to serve as critter's ears.

Break toothpick in half and place picks in location for critter's eyes, leaving about 1/4 inch sticking out from fruit.

Slice ends off of one grape and place domes over toothpicks to serve as eyes.

Using toothpick, make hole in back end of critter to place tail. Stick end of coiled orange rind into hole using toothpick to wedge rind into fruit. Reshape coil, as needed.

Remember to remove toothpicks before nibbling.

