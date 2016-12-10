Realty ONE Group Celebrates Continuous Explosive Growth With October Franchise Expansions and Openings Across U.S.

Fastest-Growing Independent Real Estate Brand in Nation Outpaces Itself in 2016

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- -- a dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage and the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brand -- welcomes two brand new franchise locations to the : Realty ONE Group Experience in Conroe, Tex. and in Lutz, Fla. In addition, Realty ONE Group proudly announces the expansion of Northern California franchise to Sacramento, with a grand opening slated for October 13, 2016; as well as the expansion of the franchise of Torrance, Calif. which is opening new office locations in Hermosa Beach and Downey, Calif. with a celebratory grand opening event planned for October 20, 2016.

These new and expanding franchise locations, with more to be announced this year, are a testament to the brand's continuous upward trajectory of unprecedented growth as a result of a philosophy that espouses advancing tomorrow's real estate professionals, today.

"It has been another year of outstanding growth and owner/broker success," says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. "It's certainly no coincidence that since Lou Gonzalez came on board in April as president of Realty ONE Group Affiliates, our franchise division has skyrocketed. His wealth of industry knowledge has been a significant force in attracting high-caliber owners and brokers like Jill Daniels and Abbie Holland of Realty ONE Group Experience, and Dara Khoyi of Realty ONE Group Advantage -- each exemplary of the unlimited potential a franchise ownership offers."

Greg McClure, who joined Realty ONE Group after ten years running his own award-winning brokerage and achieving top one percent agent status, is thrilled to open the doors of his second Realty ONE Group office in the heart of the state capital. The Sacramento location boasts over 7,000 square feet, with 19 private offices, three large collaboration workspaces, a large training space, an exclusive rock star entrance, a café, and a life-size purple cow in honor of Seth Godin's business book about separating from the flock.

"I had been approached by many other real estate brands in the past but no one came close to Realty ONE Group's unique model that reflects where the real estate industry is headed," says McClure, whose franchise flagship in Rocklin, Calif. experienced an explosive market entrance, quickly reaching 200 agents in less than two years and dominating the region. "Plain and simple, Realty ONE Group figured it out before anyone else. It's really about empowering real estate professionals. When they can be the CEO of their own business -- and their own life -- there are no limits to what they can achieve."

Realty ONE Group has taken quantum leaps since launching in 2005. Fueled by high-impact business intelligence, innovative marketing technology and unparalleled agent support, it has rapidly evolved into an authentic lifestyle brand that fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters, everyone has a voice and everyone wins. An industry disruptor successfully developing and advancing real estate professionals for the present -- and well into the future -- Realty ONE Group not only delivers extraordinary results that exceed client expectations but also enables its real estate professionals to continually reinvest in their own success.

"Without a doubt, Realty ONE Group has developed the most attractive real estate franchise model in the industry, with the numbers to prove it," Jewgieniew adds. "In 2016 alone, we've seen an increase of over 200 percent in transaction volume year over year (YoY), with affiliate growth up 53 percent in the first eight months compared to 2015 -- and the year's not over. There's no telling where we'll land on December 31st, but we're certain we'll be celebrating a record-breaking year and ready to outpace ourselves again in 2017."

Since 2012, Realty One Group franchise offices have grown 89 percent year over year, with a 51 percent YoY increase in sales volume and a YoY net agent count increase of 28 percent. For 2016, the brokerage reports an average of 142 transactions per month, a major jump from nine per month reported just three years ago in 2013. With agents closing 29,103 transactions representing 10 billion in sales volume since the beginning of 2016, it is likely Jewgieniew's predictions will be right on track.

For more information on the grand opening events scheduled for Realty ONE Group Complete and Realty ONE Group Experience, please contact Brea Ballard at or 949.596.7358.

To learn more about Realty ONE Group, visit .

: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an independent, fully integrated residential real estate company designed to advancing tomorrow's real estate professionals, today. Empowering real estate professionals to open new doors and change lives every single day. Privately-owned and 100 percent debt-free, Realty ONE Group has rapidly evolved into a dynamic and authentic lifestyle brand, with more than 8,500 real estate professionals in 72 offices across 17 states. Ranked among Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group not only delivers extraordinary results that exceed client expectations but also inspires the entrepreneurial American spirit, with franchise opportunities available across the nation and one simple fee structure that enables individuals to continually reinvest in their own success. To learn more, visit .

