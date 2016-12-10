Nemaska Lithium to Open Toronto Stock Exchange October 13, 2016

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) is pleased to announce that members of senior management and directors, will ring the opening bell on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. ET as the Corporation celebrates its graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange to the TSX. Nemaska Lithium began trading on the TSX on July 08, 2016.

"We are honored to open the market on behalf of our employees and investors. Our graduation to the TSX is a major milestone for our company. We continue to stay focused on the development of our world class lithium project in Quebec, Canada. We are one of the few lithium projects globally that is fully permitted with a feasibility study ready to enter the chain of supply." said Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium.

To follow us please visit the live streaming link.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which patent applications have been filed.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and include risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from forecast results. Management assumes no obligation beyond what is required under the law to update or revise forward-looking statements pursuant to new information or future events.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database () and on the Corporation's website at:

Contacts:



Mr. Victor Cantore

Investor Relations

514 831-3809





Mrs. Wanda Cutler

Investor Relations

416 303-6460





More information:

http://www.nemaskaexploration.com



PressRelease by

Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 19:50

Language: English

News-ID 500178

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Stadt: QUEBEC, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease