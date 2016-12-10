Altus Group to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group") (TSX: AIF) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2016, after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2016. Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, of Altus Group will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain market insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,300 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world's largest real estate industry participants across a variety of sectors. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our securities are traded on the TSX under the symbols AIF and AIF.DB.A.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: .

Contacts:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 641 - 9773





More information:

http://www.altusgroup.com/



PressRelease by

Altus Group Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 500180

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Altus Group Limited

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease