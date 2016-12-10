BBSI Appoints Tom Cusick to Its Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has appointed Tom Cusick to its board of directors and as a member of the audit and compliance committee effective October 11, 2016. His appointment expands the board to seven members, with five members qualifying as independent under NASDAQ's listing standards.

Cusick currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Columbia Sportswear Company, an outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment company with $2.4 billion in annual sales. He has held several senior leadership positions throughout his 14-year tenure with Columbia, including vice president and chief accounting officer. Prior to joining Columbia, Cusick spent seven years with Cadence Design Systems and its subsidiaries, Tality Corporation and OrCAD, Inc. He began his career as an accountant with KPMG.

BBSI Chairman Anthony Meeker commented: "Tom is a highly seasoned executive who brings a wealth of financial and accounting expertise to our board. His valuable skillset complements our commitment to ensure that the proper oversight and controls are in place throughout the organization."

Michael Elich, BBSI's president and CEO, commented: "We focus tremendous energy on developing the organization for future growth. As we do, we view the expansion of the board as an essential component of that development. Throughout Tom's career, and most recently in his role leading the finance organization at Columbia Sportswear, he has proven his leadership qualities and expertise in finance and accounting, which we believe will substantially contribute to our board and the future of BBSI."

Cusick commented: "BBSI continues to execute its business strategy by offering clients hands-on solutions to help them meet their business goals. I plan to utilize my financial management experience to ensure strong corporate governance throughout the organization."

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 4,000 clients across all lines of business in 22 states. For more information, please visit .

Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the Company's future prospects are described in the Company's 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

