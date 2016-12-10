Neptune Announces Second Quarter Results

Revenue Increases 165% YoY to $11.6 million

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: NEPT)(TSX: NTB), today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2016. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

"We are very happy to report substantial year over year revenue growth and also a sequential increase in revenue over the first quarter of Fiscal 2017," stated Jim Hamilton, President and CEO of Neptune. "These results reflect continued progress in our transformation into a provider of great nutrition solutions for optimal health and wellbeing."

Mr. Hamilton continued, "Growth in the second quarter and the successful evolution into a nutrition solutions provider reflect the contribution of both our Biodroga turnkey solutions and our specialty ingredients business. Turnkey solutions now amount to approximately 55% of revenue and we are targeting an average annual growth of 20% over the upcoming years. Furthermore, our specialty ingredients business has now recorded its first sale in the Chinese market, while we realized the first sales from our newest specialty ingredient, MaxSimil. We are very enthusiastic about MaxSimil and have secured expanded worldwide distribution rights to fully capitalize on its market potential."

Mr. Hamilton added, "Subsequent to the quarter end, we were pleased to announce that we have entered into a broad patent cross-licensing agreement with Aker Biomarine, thus ending all outstanding litigation. The settlement provides Neptune with $6 million US in net royalty payments, which will strengthen the balance sheet and enable us to further invest in and grow wellness solutions."

Mr. Hamilton concluded, "Our growth and diversification strategy has continued to gain momentum. As a result, we have revised our annual revenue guidance for Fiscal 2017 and now expect revenues of above $45 million (from $43 million) and continue to anticipate a double-digit Adjusted EBITDA margin."

(1) Neptune Nutraceutical segment.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Nutraceutical Business Results

The reduction of the net loss for the quarter reflects improvement of the EBITDA and finance income. The prior year net loss also included unallocated production overhead costs. The Nutraceutical segment second quarter EBITDA improvement was mainly driven by higher revenues and a stronger gross margin, in percentage and in dollars, related to cost reduction initiatives, including plant efficiencies and the Biodroga acquisition contribution.

Project Turbo, a company-wide initiative to drive efficiencies and operating performance, was put in place during the second quarter of Fiscal 2016. To date (as of August 31, 2016), approximately 85% of total expected cost savings, or approximately $5.0 million, were realized.

Consolidated Results (including Acasti Pharma)

On a consolidated basis, the current quarter includes a Non-IFRS operating loss(1) of $1.6 million and a net loss of $2.3 million for Neptune's subsidiary, Acasti, which is actively engaged in clinical studies and research and development. In the corresponding prior year quarter ending August 31, 2015, Acasti recorded a Non-IFRS operating loss(1) of $1.5 million and a net loss of $1.2 million.

(1) See "Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA or non-IFRS operating loss" which follow.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Nutraceutical Business Results

The reduction of the net loss reflects improvement of the EBITDA. The prior year net loss also included unallocated production overhead costs. The Nutraceutical segment year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA improvement was mainly driven by higher revenues and a stronger gross margin, in percentage and in dollars, related to cost reduction initiatives, including plant efficiencies and the Biodroga acquisition contribution.

Consolidated Results (including Acasti Pharma)

On a consolidated basis, the six-month period ended August 31, 2016 includes a Non-IFRS operating loss(1) of $3.9 million and a net loss of $5.5 million for Acasti. In the corresponding prior year period ending August 31, 2015, Acasti recorded a Non-IFRS operating loss(1) of $3.4 million and a net loss of $2.2 million.

Cash Flows

Consolidated cash and short term investments, including $3 million of restricted short term investments, were $15.2 million as at August 31, 2016, with $7.1 million for the Nutraceutical segment and $8.1 million for Acasti. If Acasti does not raise additional funds, there exists a material uncertainty that casts substantial doubt about Acasti's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Acasti's Management has reasonable expectations that they will be able to raise additional funds.

(1) See "Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA or non-IFRS operating loss" which follow.

Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Corporation uses adjusted financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and non-IFRS operating loss (Operating loss before depreciation and amortization), to assess its operating performance. These non-IFRS financial measures are directly derived from the Company's financial statements and are presented in a consistent manner. The Company uses these measures for the purposes of evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These measures also help the Company to plan and forecast for future periods as well as to make operational and strategic decisions. The Company believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to IFRS measures, allows them to see the Company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance.

Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Corporation uses Adjusted EBITDA and non-IFRS operating loss to measure its performance from one period to the next without the variation caused by certain adjustments that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance, and because the Corporation believes it provides meaningful information on the Corporation financial condition and operating results. Neptune's method for calculating Adjusted EBITDA or non-IFRS operating loss may differ from that used by other corporations.

Neptune obtains its Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and non-IFRS operating loss measurement by adding to net income (loss), finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes and by subtracting finance income. Other items such as insurance recoveries from plant explosion and acquisition costs that do not impact core operating performance of the Corporation are excluded from the calculation as they may vary significantly from one period to another. Finance income/costs include foreign exchange gain (loss) and change in fair value of derivatives. Neptune also excludes the effects of certain non-monetary transactions recorded, such as stock-based compensation, acquisition costs and insurance recoveries, from its Adjusted EBITDA and non-IFRS operating loss calculation. The Corporation believes it is useful to exclude this item as it is a non-cash expense. Excluding this item does not imply it is necessarily non-recurring.

Conference Call Details

Neptune will be holding a conference call on October 12, 2016, at 5:00 PM (ET) to present its results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2016.

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available on Neptune's website shortly after the call.

About Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.

Neptune is a nutrition products company focused on the business of customized unique nutrition solutions, specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops turnkey solutions available in various unique delivery forms. Neptune also offers a variety of specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil manufactured in our state-of-the art facility and a variety of other marine oils, seed oils and specialty ingredients. Neptune also offers its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3® brand directly to consumers in Canada and the United States through web sales at . Oceano3 brand is also sold in bulk to unbranded distributors. The Company's head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

Neptune is also pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its approximately 48% owned subsidiary Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti"). Acasti focuses on the research, development and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws and Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of Neptune to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "will," or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" section contained in Neptune's latest Annual Information Form (the "AIF"), which also forms part of Neptune's latest annual report on Form 40-F, and which is available on SEDAR at , on EDGAR at and on the investor section of Neptune's website at . All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Neptune does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Neptune public securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the AIF under "Risk Factors".

Neither NASDAQ nor the Toronto Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA(1) or non-IFRS operating loss(1)

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA(1) or non-IFRS operating loss(1)

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA(1) or non-IFRS operating loss(1)

