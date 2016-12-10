Discounted Rates Make Doing Business a Pleasure in North Charleston

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Charleston North/Ashley Phosphate Invites Companies to Save Money and Stay Productive With Exclusive Program

(firmenpresse) - NORTH CHARLESTON, SC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The cost of doing business just got a little better, thanks to the Fairfield Inn & Suites Charleston North/Ashley Phosphate. For companies traveling to the area on business, the hotel's Discounted Corporate Rate Program ensures that getting to work doesn't break the bank -- and its exclusive low rates make it one of the most valuable available.

The Discounted Corporate Rate Program offers savings that are commensurate with the number of nights a company estimates it will use during the year. A 40-night minimum is required.

The hotel's amenities and convenient location make it an ideal choice for companies. Situated just 10 minutes away from Charleston Southern University, the hotel is also close to the Goose Creek Naval Station and a variety of local landmarks like Magnolia Plantation, the South Carolina Aquarium and Historic Charleston.

On property, corporate guests will find everything they need to stay productive, starting with free Wi-Fi in both the guest rooms and public spaces. As one of the best value-added , the property also includes a complimentary hot breakfast for guests as well as ergonomic workspaces in the accommodations.

After the workday is done, business travelers can relax with a dip in the outdoor pool or keep up their workout regimen in the fitness center. Or they can retire to their well-designed guest room or suite, all of which are outfitted with refrigerators, microwaves and flat-screen televisions. And the plush bedding promises a good night's rest so travelers can wake up refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

To find out how your company can benefit from the Discounted Rate Program, please contact the sales team at or (843) 725-4129.

At the Fairfield Inn & Suites Charleston North/Ashley Phosphate, guests will enjoy modern comfort and practical amenities. The hotel's 21 guest rooms and 63 suites feature spacious layouts, free Wi-Fi, marble bathrooms and small appliances to ensure a restful stay, while complimentary daily breakfasts get each morning started right. Ideal for extended stays, the property also features on-site laundry facilities and complimentary parking. The hotel's outdoor swimming pool and onsite fitness center complement its outdoor barbecue area for a variety of recreational activities, and when guests wish to explore the surrounding area, they'll find themselves just minutes away from a variety of options. Located near Goose Creek Naval Station and top attractions along Ashley Phosphate Road, including Frankie's Fun Park, the hotel also offers convenient access to hiking and beaches.

Image Available:

Fairfield Inn & Suites Charleston North/Ashley Phosphate



2540 North Forest Drive

North Charleston, South Carolina 29420

1-843-725-5400





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3066848



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 20:36

Language: English

News-ID 500190

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fairfield Inn & Suites Charleston North/Ashley Phosphate

Stadt: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease