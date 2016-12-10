Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on October 26, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- On Wednesday, October 26, 2016, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: BEN) will release its fourth fiscal quarter 2016 operating results at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Pre-recorded audio commentary on the results from Chairman and CEO Greg Johnson and CFO and Executive Vice President Ken Lewis will be available at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. They will also lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company's recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live call for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or pre-recorded commentary.

Access to the pre-recorded audio commentary and accompanying slides will be available via investors.franklinresources.com. The pre-recorded audio commentary can also be accessed by dialing (877) 523-5612 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 689-8483 internationally using access code 7055790, any time through November 26, 2016.

The live conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (877) 407-8293 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 689-8349 internationally. A replay of the call can also be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 612-7415 internationally using access code 13646987, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 26, 2016 through November 26, 2016.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 180 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes--including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The Company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $733 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

