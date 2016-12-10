CORRECTION - Dubai Municipality Selects vArmour to Secure Next-Generation Infrastructure for Its Smart Dubai Initiative

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- In the news release, "Dubai Municipality Selects vArmour to Secure Next-Generation Infrastructure for Its Smart Dubai Initiative" issued earlier today by vArmour, we are advised by the company that "High Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum" should read "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum" in the second paragraph. Complete corrected text follows.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- Oct 12, 2016 -- , the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced that , one of the largest governmental institutions across the region, will use vArmour's DSS Distributed Security System to secure and enhance the country's state-of-the-art IT infrastructure into a fully orchestrated, software-defined environment. Since the mid-90s, Dubai Municipality has been working to create a culture of government excellence, prioritizing service levels across all government touch points. These efforts have since been materialized into the initiative.

Formally launched in March 2014, Smart Dubai is anchored in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the happiest city on earth. Driven by four key strategic pillars and spanning six dimensions classifying initiatives citywide, Smart Dubai was established to empower, deliver and promote an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful city experience for residents and visitors. By leveraging the latest in technology innovation and customer experience design, together with a culturally-aligned, science-based approach to impacting people's happiness, Smart Dubai is uniting two powerful forces for city transformation.

"Dubai's leadership continuously strives to better the lives of our residents through innovative and strategic technology deployments," said Ahmed Mohd. Kajoor, Head of IT Infrastructure, Dubai Municipality. "Dubai Municipality chose vArmour Distributed Security System to help us further build an overall secure and dynamic infrastructure that can continue to launch new services for the citizens of Dubai. We were looking for a platform that can help us in three main areas:

Faster time to provision new services

Scalable platform to support ever increasing performance requirements

Application-based micro-segmentation to protect critical services running inside the cloud

"With vArmour, we can continue to grow and scale without being road-blocked by future hardware issues that could potentially disrupt our business."

With rapidly developing infrastructure, Dubai Municipality built out a new software-defined data center as part of a mission critical private cloud. The 'Smart Design' protocol of Smart Dubai required an innovative, agile solution in which security could be easily orchestrated. Upon partnering with vArmour, the deployment of Distributed Security System took precisely 48 hours. As a result, Dubai Municipality was able to increase the operational agility to roll out new services by 200-percent, reduce capital expenditures and operational management costs by 50-percent and most importantly, strengthen the overall security of their critical infrastructure.

"vArmour's unique segmentation and micro-segmentation offering enables the moving of security around each workload in a way that directly aligns to the inherent style of Dubai Municipality's effective distribution of new services to its citizens," said Tim Eades, CEO, vArmour. "We're confident that in working with vArmour, Dubai Municipality has an opportunity to create a truly secure blueprint for the emerging economies of the world."

