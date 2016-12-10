Ogilvy Commonhealth Worldwide Secures Seven Nominations on the 2016 Global Awards' Shortlist

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced the worldwide network has had seven of its entries make the shortlist for the 2016 Global Awards, a premier competition within the healthcare communications industry.

The organization's Parsippany-based group was named a finalist in three categories; Advertising to the Consumer/Patient, Computer Generated Graphics, and Print

Ogilvy CommonHealth Asia Pacific's Sydney team was nominated in both the Animal Health and Illustration categories

Ogilvy Healthworld in New York earned a finalist spot in the Digital category

The network's office in London made the shortlist in the Education Awareness category

Celebrating its 22nd anniversary, the Global Awards is an international competition that is committed to honoring excellence in healthcare and wellness communications. The Global Awards receives entries from healthcare corporations, hospitals, advertising agencies, production companies, and design studios that produce communications for medical, pharmaceutical, healthcare and wellness related products and services.

This year's winners will be announced on November 17, at galas that will be held simultaneously in New York City and in Sydney, Australia. For more information on the Global Awards visit: .

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

