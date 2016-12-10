Seizure of Contraband and Unauthorized Items at Drummond Institution

(firmenpresse) - LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Correctional Service Canada

On October 9, 2016 at about 3:15 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Drummond Institution, a medium security federal institution.

The items seized included 13 grams of tobacco and 57 grams of hashish. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $5,972.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

CSC is strengthening measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband and unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

The CSC introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.

Contacts:

Édith Brouillard

Assistant Warden, Management Services

Drummond Institution

(819) 477-5112, ext. 210





More information:

http://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Correctional Service Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 21:12

Language: English

News-ID 500198

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Correctional Service Canada

Stadt: LAVAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease