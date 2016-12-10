Cardinal Energy Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for October

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal") (TSX: CJ) confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on November 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of October 27, 2016. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in either cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal's operations are focused in all season access areas in Alberta.

Contacts:

Cardinal Energy Ltd.

M. Scott Ratushny

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

(403) 216-2706



Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Douglas Smith

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 216-2709



Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Laurence Broos

VP Finance

(403) 727-2021



Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Suite 600, 400 - 3rd Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4H2

(403) 234-8681

(403) 234-0603 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.cardinalenergy.ca/



PressRelease by

Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 500204

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease