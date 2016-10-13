Prima to Present at 2016 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference

(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX: PRR) (NASDAQ: PBMD) ("Prima") announces that the submission titled "LAG-3Ig (IMP321) in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy" has been accepted for a presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)'s New Cancer Immunotherapy Agents in Development program.
This program, which is part of SITC 2016, is being held on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Dr Frédéric Triebel, Prima's Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, will deliver the presentation between 11:10am and 12:20pm.
Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, and on the NASDAQ in the US. For further information please visit .
Mr. Matthew Gregorowski
Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (2) 8234 0100
Matthew Beck
The Trout Group LLC
+1 (646) 378-2933
