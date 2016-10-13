Twitter and the Victoria Racing Club Announce Live Stream of the 2016 Emirates Melbourne Cup

First Twitter Live Streaming Partnership the Company Has Announced Outside of the United States

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- and the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced a partnership to stream the 2016 Emirates Melbourne Cup to a global audience, the first Twitter live streaming deal the company has announced outside of the United States.

Twitter will live stream the 2016 Emirates Melbourne Cup from 11:30AM Singapore Time on 1 November 2016, in its entirety, free of charge, available worldwide to Twitter's logged-in and logged-out audience on Twitter and connected devices.

The hour-long race broadcast produced for the VRC by the Seven Network will also include 30 minutes of buildup before the race, followed by post-race commentary and analysis.

"Twitter is where the world of sport is happening every single day, and Australian sporting events don't come more iconic than the Emirates Melbourne Cup," said Jonathan Harley, Twitter Australia's Director of Media Partnerships. "Live streaming the race that stops a nation with the VRC and the Seven Network, combined with the live commentary and conversation on Twitter, will create a one-screen experience at the centre of the action unlike any other."

"We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Twitter to stream the Emirates Melbourne Cup to a worldwide audience, becoming the first professional sporting event in Australia to be live streamed on the social networking platform," said VRC Executive General Manager of Commercial Operations Nick Addison. "The Emirates Melbourne Cup is one of the hotly anticipated events on the global racing calendar. By leveraging the power of Twitter's enormous real-time platform for reaction, commentary, analysis, and more, this partnership will provide viewers the opportunity to watch the Seven Network's exceptional production and interact with the action on and off the track as it happens live on smartphones, tablets and computers."

In addition, the Twitter account will also be Tweeting video clips over the course of the Melbourne Cup Carnival including the concluding stages of every race, fashion, celebrity and venue highlights, and a range of exclusive behind the scenes action.

Twitter will also set up a mobile activation inside the exclusive Birdcage enclosure during the Melbourne Cup Carnival to facilitate interviews with racing, fashion and other well-known identities that will be Tweeted out as short video clips.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening in the world right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics, from big events to everyday interests. If it's happening anywhere, it's happening first on Twitter. Twitter is where the full story unfolds with all the live commentary and where live events come to life unlike anywhere else. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at , on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS. For more information, visit or follow .

Host of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Victoria Racing Club at Flemington is the world's largest member-based racing club, with more than 30,000 members. Regarded as the world's most vibrant racing event, the Melbourne Cup Carnival is a uniquely Australian celebration of sport, fashion, food and wine and culture, attracting more than 300,000 racegoers to Flemington Racecourse over four magical race days each year. The jewel in the Melbourne Cup Carnival crown is the Emirates Melbourne Cup, a 3200m Group 1 staying race, one of the world's richest, offering A$6.2 million (US$4.6 million) in prize money.

