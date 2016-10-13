       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) announced today it will host its third quarter conference call and live audio webcast on October 27, 2016 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release, and made available on the Company's website () and SEDAR, after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. Mark Leonard, President, and Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer, will be available during the October 27 conference call to answer questions regarding the Company's results.

To access the call, please dial 416-340-2218 or 866-223-7781. The webcast will be accessible at .

A replay of the conference call will be available as of 12:30 p.m. ET the same day until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10, 2016. To access the replay, please dial 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 followed by the passcode 7796883.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contacts:
Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677



http://www.csisoftware.com



Date: 10/13/2016 - 02:46
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Constellation Software Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


