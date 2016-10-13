Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Releases Portfolio Allocation Update

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE MKT: FTF), a closed-end fund managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., today released a portfolio allocation update containing asset allocation, leverage, duration and shares price information as of September 30, 2016. This portfolio information and other Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust information can be found at or by calling 1-800-342-5236.

Franklin Advisers, Inc. is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 180 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes -- including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $730 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

This press release contains statistical data regarding the Fund's portfolio. The Fund's complete portfolio holdings are publicly available on a quarterly basis on Form N-Q, as well as in the Fund's Annual and Semi-Annual Reports to Shareholders filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents may be found at sec.gov. For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund's investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton's Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com.

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Interest rate movements and mortgage prepayments will affect the Fund's share price and yield. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. As the prices of bonds in a fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund's share price may decline. Investments in lower rated bonds include higher risk of default and loss of principal. The Fund is actively managed, but there is no guarantee that the manager's investment decisions will produce the desired results.

Contact:



Franklin Templeton Investments

Shareholders/Financial Advisors: (800) 342-5236





