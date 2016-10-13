Russian Deluxe Hair Has Offered High Quality Clip In Hair Extensions

(firmenpresse) - Beauty is one of those things that requires everyday investment of time, effort and money. With so many beauty products available in the market these days, choosing the best ones is always a challenge. This concerns all beauty aspects, including the appearance and hair in particular. Realizing the importance of flawless hair styles, Russian Deluxe Hair has recently offered a rich catalogue of clip in hair extensions that can completely change the appearance, giving it stylish and trendy look.



Russian Deluxe Hair is a trusted online shop that offers a rich assortment of high quality clip in hair extensions to meet any needs and preferences. The company has been in the market since 2010 and has won excellent reputation among the customers. As of today, they are the best in the market. This is what the managers of the company tell about it: Russian hair is known around the world for its flawless look. Buying the clip in hair extensions in our online store, you choose the product of best quality! Our hair is used by stylists worldwide in the USA, Australia and the Great Britain. We are sure you will be absolutely satisfied with the choice.



Russian Deluxe Hair uses only Russian hair in their products, which gives fantastic result in combination with modern Italian manufacturing techniques. To choose high quality hair for their products, they follow a number of important criteria, including beautiful and flawless look, absence of split ends, smooth hair texture as well as a variety of shades and colors. Due to such strict selection criteria, the hair products can be used for a long time, looking great in everyday situations.



The company adheres to the needs and requirements of clients and guarantees quick and on-time delivery, comfortable shopping process, top-notch products, attractive prices, fast and efficient personnel assistance. The products the company offers for sale comply with the international quality standards and are recognized in the US and European markets. The catalogue of products as well as the customer support service are available at the website of the company any time of the day.





For more information, please, feel free to visit https://rus-hairextension.com/



About the Company:



Russian Deluxe Hair is a credible online vendor of high quality hair extensions. The company was founded in 2010 and has gained worldwide popularity since that time. The products they offer for sale meet international quality standards and are recognized by the leading specialists in Europe and America. The company uses only Russian hair to manufacture hair extensions. They also apply contemporary Italian manufacturing techniques to ensure the best result. The list of criteria they follow to select quality hair is quite long, which also contributes to the result. The wide range of products the company offers for sale is available 24/7.



Contact Info:

Address: 4 N.Kiselniy per, 107031 Moscow, Russian Federation

Tel.: +7 985 504-58-01

E-mail: hello(at)rus-hairextension.com

Skype: Russ-hair

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rushairextensions/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deluxhair_boutique/

Website: https://rus-hairextension.com/





