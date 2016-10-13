Carl Zeiss Meditec Appoints Steven C. Schallhorn, MD as Chief Medical Officer

(firmenpresse) - JENA, GERMANY and DUBLIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 --

Carl Zeiss Meditec, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announces the appointment of Steven C. Schallhorn, MD as Chief Medical Officer for Global Ophthalmic Devices consisting of Refractive Lasers, Surgical Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Diagnostics. As the leading medical advisor for the organization, Dr. Schallhorn will serve on the Executive Leadership Team providing strategic direction for the business and medical guidance on the clinical use of ZEISS' broad portfolio of ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical technologies. Dr. Schallhorn will collaborate with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and academic institutions on research initiatives and the development of best practices for improving clinical outcomes, practice efficiency and cost effectiveness.

"Dr. Schallhorn's medical expertise is pivotal to our clinical and medical affairs strategy and our partnership with doctors, clinical advisors, academia, and ophthalmic associations," says Jim Mazzo, Global President Ophthalmic Devices. "Dr. Schallhorn's advisory will be essential for the continued advancement of our innovations in the most relevant clinical way for excellent performance and practice efficiency."

Dr. Schallhorn has led many clinical studies focused on the safety and effectiveness of eye surgery as well as the quality of vision. He has presented to the US FDA numerous times and was instrumental in the approval of many ophthalmic devices and the NASA approval of LASIK.

"I am honored to be joining ZEISS, a company at the forefront of technology that has been setting standards in medicine for over 100 years," says Dr. Schallhorn. "ZEISS' innovations for the diagnosis and treatment for ocular disease and vision disorders have defined eye care as we know it today and have helped improve the quality of life for millions around the world." Dr. Schallhorn continues, "I look forward to collaborating with my peers and ZEISS to open new windows of opportunities for advancing patient care."

"ZEISS is privileged Dr. Schallhorn, such an esteemed surgeon, educator and clinical investigator has chosen to join ZEISS to be the medical voice for our organization," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. "Dr. Schallhorn's expertise and commitment to the highest standards are vital in guiding our organization to more fully understand the clinical needs of doctors to deliver superior solutions for daily practice."

Steven C. Schallhorn, MD is board certified, licensed ophthalmologist in private practice in San Diego, California, a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California, San Francisco and the Chief Medical Director for Optical Express.

After graduating from Colorado State University, Captain Schallhorn served in US Navy as an F-14 aviator and a Navy Fighter Weapons School instructor (TOPGUN). He completed his medical degree at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, ophthalmology residency at the Naval Medical Center San Diego, and cornea fellowship at the Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California. He founded the Department of Defense refractive surgery program and directed the Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Dr. Schallhorn has served on the Executive Committee for the American Academy of Ophthalmology International Society of Refractive Surgeons, Chairman of the AAO ISRS Program Committee, Chairman of the AAO Refractive Ophthalmic Technology Assessment Committee and Editor for the AAO ONE Program. Dr. Schallhorn has been a visiting professor of medicine at Harvard, USC, UCSF and Baylor. Dr. Schallhorn has received the ASCRS Binkhorst award, the AAO Lans award and will be awarded the ISRS 2016 Casebeer Award for outstanding contributions to refractive surgery.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. It provides complete packages of solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, including implants and consumable materials. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. The medical technology portfolio of ZEISS is rounded off by promising future technologies such as intraoperative radiation therapy. With approximately 2,900 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1,040 million in financial year 2014/2015 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 35 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 65 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading companies in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For more information visit our website at:

Alice Genevieve Swinton



Director Communications

Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

Phone: +1 925 560 5163

Email:



Jann Gerrit Ohlendorf

Director Communications

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Phone: + 49 3641 220-331

Email:



Sebastian Frericks

Director Investor Relations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Phone: +49 3641 220-106

Email:





More information:

http://www.zeiss.com/med



PressRelease by

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 05:00

Language: English

News-ID 500222

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Stadt: JENA, GERMANY and DUBLIN, CA





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease