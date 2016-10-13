Eastern Platinum Limited Announces the Results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR)(JSE: EPS) (the "Company") announces that the special resolution regarding the sale of Barplats Mines Limited, the Company's South African subsidiary, and intercorporate investments and loans, was not approved at the special meeting of shareholders held on October 12, 2016 (the "Meeting"). The stock option plan of the Company was approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

