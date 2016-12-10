Transparency notification - FMR LLC reaches 10% threshold

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mechelen, Belgium; 12 October 2016, 22.00 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ:
GLPG) received a transparency notification from Fidelity Management & Research
(FMR) LLC.
Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation[1], Galapagos received a
transparency notification on 7 October 2016 from FMR LLC, who notified that it
holds 4,616,982 of Galapagos' voting rights, consisting of shares (4,580,182)
and equivalent financial instruments (36,800), through its subsidiary
undertakings Fidelity Management & Research Company and FMR Co., Inc. This
represents 10% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 46,169,828 shares, and is an
increase compared to FMR LLC's previous transparency notification of 19 May
2015. FMR LLC reached the 10% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights by acquiring
additional voting securities on 3 October 2016. The full transparency notice is
available on the Galapagos website.
About Galapagos
Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with
novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises a pipeline of Phase 3, Phase 2,
Phase 1, pre-clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation,
fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed
filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective
inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos
is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will
improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service
subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 460 employees, operating from its
Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and
Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.
Contacts
Investors: Media:
Elizabeth Goodwin Evelyn Fox
VP IR & Corporate Director Communications
Communications +31 6 53 591 999
+1 781 460 1784 communications(at)glpg.com
Paul van der Horst
Director IR & Business
Development
+31 6 53 725 199
ir(at)glpg.com
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos
expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in
this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in
issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.
Transparency notification FMR:
http://hugin.info/133350/R/2048688/766019.pdf
