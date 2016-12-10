Transparency notification - FMR LLC reaches 10% threshold

Mechelen, Belgium; 12 October 2016, 22.00 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ:

GLPG) received a transparency notification from Fidelity Management & Research

(FMR) LLC.



Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation[1], Galapagos received a

transparency notification on 7 October 2016 from FMR LLC, who notified that it

holds 4,616,982 of Galapagos' voting rights, consisting of shares (4,580,182)

and equivalent financial instruments (36,800), through its subsidiary

undertakings Fidelity Management & Research Company and FMR Co., Inc. This

represents 10% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 46,169,828 shares, and is an

increase compared to FMR LLC's previous transparency notification of 19 May

2015. FMR LLC reached the 10% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights by acquiring

additional voting securities on 3 October 2016. The full transparency notice is

available on the Galapagos website.



About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company

specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with

novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises a pipeline of Phase 3, Phase 2,

Phase 1, pre-clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation,

fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed

filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective

inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos

is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will

improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service

subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 460 employees, operating from its

Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and



Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.



Contacts



Investors: Media:



Elizabeth Goodwin Evelyn Fox



VP IR & Corporate Director Communications

Communications +31 6 53 591 999

+1 781 460 1784 communications(at)glpg.com





Paul van der Horst

Director IR & Business

Development

+31 6 53 725 199



ir(at)glpg.com





Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking

statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos

expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in

this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.





[1] Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in

issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.



Transparency notification FMR:

http://hugin.info/133350/R/2048688/766019.pdf







