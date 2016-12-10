Oxford Immunotec Acquires Immunetics, Inc.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics

company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the

management of under-served immune-regulated conditions, announced it has today

closed a transaction to acquire Immunetics, Inc., a Massachusetts-based

diagnostics company focused on developing specialized tests for infectious

diseases, such as Lyme disease.



Transaction Structure



Total consideration is comprised of $6 million in cash and up to an additional

$6 million in cash payable on the achievement of certain revenue thresholds and

pipeline related milestones over the next three years.



Acquisition Rationale



* Consistent with strategic vision: Immunetics' business fits well with our

strategy to focus on proprietary tests for under-served immune-regulated

conditions. Immunetics has a long pedigree of designing novel proprietary

assays for under-served infectious diseases.



* Augment offering in the tick-borne disease market: Immunetics' C6 ELISA Lyme

test complements our recently acquired Imugen product offering, augmenting

our product portfolio in the tick-borne disease market.



* Leverages commercial resources: Immunetics' business has a high degree of

call point overlap with both our TB business and that of Imugen. We intend

to leverage our existing sales and marketing infrastructure to increase

Immunetics' revenue growth over time.



"We are very excited about the acquisition of Immunetics. It is another step

towards achieving our vision of becoming a leader in diagnostics for immune-

regulated conditions," said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of

Oxford Immunotec. "Through this acquisition, we are growing and diversifying our



revenue streams, adding additional proprietary content to build a differentiated

offering in the tick-borne disease market and improving our profitability

profile."



"Immunetics brings a long history of innovative product development in

infectious disease testing, especially in the critical area of emerging

pathogens," said Andrew Levin, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of

Immunetics. "Oxford's capabilities complement our own, enabling us to realize

the value in our R&D pipeline through a strong commercial partner."



Business Outlook



We expect the acquisition of Immunetics to contribute approximately $0.5 million

in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016.



We continue to expect to report full year 2016 revenue of

between $82.5 and $84.5 million.



We expect to have over $50 million of cash at the end of 2016, excluding any

draw-downs on our debt revolver.



Conference Call and Webcast



The Company will host a conference call on October 13, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern

Time to provide more information on this announcement. The call will be

concurrently webcast. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please

dial (855) 363-5047 for United States callers and +1 (484) 365-2897 for

international callers and reference confirmation code 95418159 approximately ten

minutes prior to start time. To access the live webcast with presentation slides

or an archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Oxford

Immunotec's website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com. The replay will be available on

the Company's website for approximately 60 days. The presentation slides will

also be available for download in the Investor Relations section of the

Company's website on October 13, 2016 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



About Oxford Immunotec



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused

on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of under-

served immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-

SPOT(®).TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-

SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the

United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug

Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and

China. The company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne

diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisition of Imugen. The

T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are part of the Company's third product

line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these three product

lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-

regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in

Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found

at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and

uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives,

intentions, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the effects of the

transaction, including effects on future financial and operating results,

prospects for sales of our products and other statements that are not historical

facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on current

expectations, assumptions and data available as of the date of this release and

are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements,

including but not limited to: risks related to disruption of management time

from ongoing business operations due to the transaction and the integration of

Immunetics into the Company; the risk that the Company may fail to realize the

benefits expected from the transaction; the risk that the integration of

Immunetics into the Company may not progress as anticipated; the risk that the

announcement of the completion of the transaction could have adverse effects on

the market price of the Company's common stock; decisions by regulatory

authorities, hospitals and other health care institutions, laboratories,

physicians, patients and third party payers that could affect the Company's

business and prospects; as well as our ability to expeditiously and successfully

expand our sales and distribution networks. The risks included above are not

exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects

are described under the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with

the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Our filings are available for

free by visiting the investor section of our website, www.oxfordimmunotec.com,

or the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.



Investors should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations

and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor

guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance

on forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date

of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking

statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future

events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



More information:

http://oxfordimmunotec.com



