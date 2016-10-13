Leading Online Retailer, UglyChristmasSweater.com, Teams Up With Charities To Hand Out Sweaters to those in Need

Known for their huge "so tacky it's trendy" selection of Christmas sweaters, uglychristmassweater.com is taking a leaf right out of Old Saint Nick's book and giving back to the community; specifically to those who need it most.

(firmenpresse) - Detroit, Michigan - Known for their huge "so tacky it's trendy" selection of Christmas sweaters, uglychristmassweater.com is taking a leaf right out of Old Saint Nick's book and giving back to the community; specifically to those who need it most. Following the fantastic success of their 2016 product launch, Ugly Christmas Sweaters is partnering up with a variety of amazing charities in order to provide sweaters to many homeless shelters within Michigan and beyond.



From gaudy 3D sweaters, nauseating nostalgia beanies and even an officially licensed Star Wars collection, Ugly Christmas Sweaters has the vast variety of themes, colors and styles, and boasts over 130 original designs. Designs are available on sweaters, shirts, jackets, pajamas and even leggings. Styles vary from retro ­inspired designs to 8-Bit Star Wars patterns, and everything in between, including pop culture beanies, and raunchy reindeer.



Whether entering an ugly Christmas sweater contest or just looking to ruin family photos with multi-colored lights blinking from a Christmas tree sweater, customers will have the added bonus that by purchasing sweaters at UglyChristmasSweater.com they will be contributing towards helping the homeless stay warm this holiday season.



About UglyChristmasSweater.com



Founded in 2012 by pop-culture apparel enthusiasts, UglyChristmasSweater.com now offers numerous products to choose from, including shirts, sweaters, jackets, leggings and shoes. The wide range of inventory makes them a leading provider for holiday tackiness. Sizes range from small to XXXL in most apparel styles, with product prices ranging from $19.99 to $60. For more information or to shop online, visit http://www.uglychristmassweater.com



Ugly Christmas Sweater can be contacted http://www.uglychristmassweater.com/contact/ or call 248-785-3614 today!



Follow Ugly Christmas Sweater on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UglyXmas , on Twitter (at)UglyXsweater and intsagram (at)UglyChristmasSweater_com





