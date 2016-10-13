       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Why Managed IT Services Make Sense

Manchester IT support firm offers cost-effective solutions

(firmenpresse) - Manchester, England  Economic and political uncertainties at home and around the world are convincing companies to play it safe when it comes to spending money. Manchesters leading IT support and services provider SaaSage cautions businesses that IT services shouldnt be among expenses put on the chopping block.

Managed services providers offer companies an alternative to cutting IT support or increasing staff to keep up with demand. Organisations may contract with IT support Manchester at a fraction of the cost of employing their own department. Such an arrangement gives Manchester businesses IT support around the clock, crucial while competing in a global economy. If a company already has an IT department, managed services providers act as partners instead of replacements by freeing up IT staff to focus on more strategic projects.

Why is it crucial for Manchester businesses to maintain IT services ? IT support isnt only about technology. Its about running a business more efficiently. SaaSage uses technology to help clients realise their business goals. The ultimate objective is to make their business operate better, faster and safer with the ultimate goal of making their business more profitable. Proactive business IT support includes 24/7 server and system monitoring, pre-emptive hardware swaps, real-time backups and other services that let organisations focus on what they do best, running their business.

It doesnt matter if a computer network falls victim to a cyber attack, a malfunction or some other issue. Downtime means lost productivity and lost revenue. Remote monitoring and maintenance can detect potential problems and stop them from happening or provide solutions as quickly as possible. Its not wasted money during lean economic times. Its about both protecting profit and a companys reputation by keeping the computer network running smoothly so that there isnt downtime that affects an organisations ability to complete a job on time.



IT industry reports show that more organizations are opting to contract with managed service providers to help handle their IT support needs. SaaSage is Googles most highly rated Manchester IT services provider. Trained technicians provide certified support for Microsoft 365, Apple MacNetwork, Google Apps, and StorageCraft backup and recovery systems and handle 98 percent of support calls made to the helpdesk. Seventy-five percent of technical issues are responded to within an hour, while all urgent multi-user issues are responded to immediately.

SaaSage acts as a companys outsourced in-house team, offering the safe hands, smart heads and special skills that clients demand.

About SaaSage

SaaSage provides IT support and services to the Greater Manchester area. Google ranks it as Manchesters leading IT support and services provider.

Contact:
SaaSage
Phone: 0161 820 7533
Website: http://saasage.co.uk



More information:
http://saasage.co.uk



SaaSage

