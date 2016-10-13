Why Managed IT Services Make Sense

Manchester IT support firm offers cost-effective solutions
(firmenpresse) - Manchester, England Economic and political uncertainties at home and around the world are convincing companies to play it safe when it comes to spending money. Manchesters leading IT support and services provider SaaSage cautions businesses that IT services shouldnt be among expenses put on the chopping block.
Managed services providers offer companies an alternative to cutting IT support or increasing staff to keep up with demand. Organisations may contract with IT support Manchester at a fraction of the cost of employing their own department. Such an arrangement gives Manchester businesses IT support around the clock, crucial while competing in a global economy. If a company already has an IT department, managed services providers act as partners instead of replacements by freeing up IT staff to focus on more strategic projects.
Why is it crucial for Manchester businesses to maintain IT services ? IT support isnt only about technology. Its about running a business more efficiently. SaaSage uses technology to help clients realise their business goals. The ultimate objective is to make their business operate better, faster and safer with the ultimate goal of making their business more profitable. Proactive business IT support includes 24/7 server and system monitoring, pre-emptive hardware swaps, real-time backups and other services that let organisations focus on what they do best, running their business.
It doesnt matter if a computer network falls victim to a cyber attack, a malfunction or some other issue. Downtime means lost productivity and lost revenue. Remote monitoring and maintenance can detect potential problems and stop them from happening or provide solutions as quickly as possible. Its not wasted money during lean economic times. Its about both protecting profit and a companys reputation by keeping the computer network running smoothly so that there isnt downtime that affects an organisations ability to complete a job on time.
IT industry reports show that more organizations are opting to contract with managed service providers to help handle their IT support needs. SaaSage is Googles most highly rated Manchester IT services provider. Trained technicians provide certified support for Microsoft 365, Apple MacNetwork, Google Apps, and StorageCraft backup and recovery systems and handle 98 percent of support calls made to the helpdesk. Seventy-five percent of technical issues are responded to within an hour, while all urgent multi-user issues are responded to immediately.
SaaSage acts as a companys outsourced in-house team, offering the safe hands, smart heads and special skills that clients demand.
About SaaSage
SaaSage provides IT support and services to the Greater Manchester area. Google ranks it as Manchesters leading IT support and services provider.
