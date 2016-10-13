Spotify Composes Application Network With MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform

World's Top Streaming Music Service Embraces APIs and Microservices to Improve Business Agility and Enhance Operational Efficiency

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building , today announced that Spotify, the world's most popular and powerful music streaming service, has implemented MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform to improve and operational efficiency through better connectivity across its back-office systems.

Spotify continues to raise the bar for digital music services. The company has experienced rapid business growth, with a presence in 60 countries and recently announcing 100 million monthly users. To support this growth, Spotify recognised that improving internal connectivity would streamline business processes and ultimately create a more agile and responsive organisation.

Since its inception, Spotify has been at the forefront of the DevOps movement, staking its competitiveness on its ability to innovate faster than others in the market. As the company scaled and introduced its service into new markets, Spotify adopted MuleSoft as its standard integration platform to complement its move to microservices and support its overall strategy to promote business agility and accelerate innovation.

Through MuleSoft, Spotify is deploying to streamline the integration of existing systems such as data warehouses with company ERP infrastructure layers. In doing so, business functions such as forecasting and reporting are enhanced thanks to improved information sharing across the organisation.

"Maintaining market leadership is about speed and innovation -- anticipating market trends, rolling out new services and reaching new geographies as quickly as possible," said Peter Stolt, service owner, Spotify. "MuleSoft's approach to application development helps us maintain our 'start-up' agility as we scale over the longer-term. With MuleSoft, we can maximise our business support systems through an application network that can rapidly evolve in line with new initiatives and business development."

Phase one of the MuleSoft rollout, which commenced in early summer 2016, will focus on connecting the internal back-office functions. Once complete, Spotify envisions that this connectivity will be extended to third party organisations, such as mobile network operators, advertisers and artists -- bringing a new level of efficiency to the wider industry.

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform is a complete solution for API-led connectivity that creates a seamless application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes , , and a unified solution for , design and publishing.

MuleSoft makes it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With our market-leading , companies are building application networks to fundamentally change the pace of innovation. MuleSoft's API-led approach to connectivity gives companies new ways to reach their customers, employees and partners. Organisations in more than 60 countries, from emerging companies to Global 500 corporations, use MuleSoft to transform their businesses. To find out how, visit .

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.

For more information, please contact:





Jillian Alexander

Speakeasy Strategies - PR for MuleSoft

Tel: +44 (0)7949 602 484

Email:



Jane Harris

Speakeasy Strategies - PR for MuleSoft

Tel: +44 (0) 7793 775852

Email:





More information:

http://www.mulesoft.com



PressRelease by

MuleSoft

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 08:05

Language: English

News-ID 500235

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MuleSoft

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease