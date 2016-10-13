Softing shows know-how and solutions for Industry 4.0 and introduces new product families

Haar, October 13, 2016  Under the motto integrating, Softing shows products and solutions for digital data exchange in Industry 4.0 applications at the SPS IPC Drives 2016 and introduces new product families.

Products for seamless and robust digital data exchange in Industry 4.0 applications

(firmenpresse) - In the course of the re-branding which was started in the first half of 2016, Softing Industrial is structuring its portfolio into four product families. These will be presented for the first time on the newly designed stand at SPS IPC Drives in Hall 7, Booth 580. Under the motto "integrating", the company presents itself as an expert for the horizontal and vertical digital data exchange in industrial applications and as a competent partner for its customers on their way into an integrated automation in the age of Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things.

Optimization of production processes: Many of our customers are faced with this challenge if they want to survive in future competition. One of the basic requirements for this is a seamless and robust digital data exchange within and between company levels. This is where we come in with our know-how and our hardware and software products, says Wolfgang Wende, Softing's marketing manager.

In line with the strategic focus on the provision of data and information, Softing Industrial's services will be structured by product families:

dataFEED stands for hardware and software products for the realization of data exchange in M2M communication and between OT and IT levels. The dataFEED products cover the area of data integration, which is so important for Industry 4.0 applications, and which is the precondition for digital data communication across the entire industrial value chain.

dataTHINK represents the new business area "Industrial Data Intelligence" and stands for the collection and analysis of production data and its intelligent use. The dataTHINK offer helps customers to identify characteristic operations by means of data analysis and to derive measures thereof for optimizing production processes.

dataCHECK includes all Softing products for mobile and stationary diagnostics and network management, which ensure robust and failure-free digital communication in industrial applications.

dataFLOW represents products for technology integration, gateways and interface cards. dataFLOW products help to integrate the Ethernet communication  which is needed for Industry 4.0.  in industrial applications where different communication standards are in use.



Our products enable and improve the digital data exchange. They can be integrated seamlessly on the basis of global standards. We are thus bridging technological gaps and enable our customers to realize their Industry 4.0 and IoT applications, says Wolfgang Wende.







http://industrial.softing.com/en/products/know-how-and-solutions-for-industrie-40-and-internet-of-things.html



Softing Industrial Automation GmbH

