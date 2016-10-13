Canadian Zeolite Corp.: Operations Ramp-Up at Bromley Creek Zeolite Quarry



(firmenpresse) - Operations Ramp-Up at Bromley Creek Zeolite Quarry



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the Company) (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is pleased to report that crushing and screening equipment has arrived at the Company's Bromley Creek zeolite quarry to crush and screen approximately 10,000 tonnes of zeolite from previous blasts at the present face of the quarry for shipment to the Kamloops facility where it will be processed and sized for specific customer markets and orders.



Canadian Zeolites CEO will meet with the Operator and their Qualified Person at the Bromley Creek quarry to lay-out a plan for an additional drill and blast. This will ensure sufficient inventoried zeolite will be available throughout the winter months to meet increasing customer demand.



Ray Paquette CEO of Canadian Zeolite states the impact of natural zeolites in environmental applications is receiving global recognition. Products based on natural zeolites are applied in environmental fields including animal feed, composting odor control, water purification, fertilizer carrier, plant substrates, wastewater treatment and aquaculture. Our goal is to produce innovative products designed to solve environmental issues.



Canadian Zeolite is an environmentally friendly Green Tech company. We are operational at the Bromley Creek quarry and have a competitive advantage in the world of zeolites given our product has been tested, applied, and exceeds the standards of specific markets.



Canadian Zeolite continues to move forward with the Bromley Creek quarry, which is fully permitted to extract up to 50,000 tonnes of zeolite on an annual basis. The Company is not basing its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risk of failure associated with the production decision.



On behalf of the Board of Directors



Ray Paquette

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.canadianzeolite.com



2030 - 1066 West Hastings Street Vancouver BC V6E 3X2

Telephone: 604.684.3301 Email: canadianzeolite(at)outlook.com

TSX.V: CNZ

OTCQB: CNZCF

Frankfurt: ZEON



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Canadian Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.





PressRelease by

Canadian Zeolite Corp.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 10/13/2016 - 10:15

Language: English

News-ID 500237

Character count: 3310

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Zeolite Corp.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease