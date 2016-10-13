M Pharmaceutical Inc. Announces United States Patent and Trademark Office Update for Their “Dual Compartment Capsule for the Administration of Orlistat”



VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA (October 13, 2016) - M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F2), (the "Company" or M Pharma) building on the August 16th, 2016 announcement related to the completion of the design and engineering of a Sequential Release Dual Compartment Gelatin Capsule for the Companys re-formulated C-103 project, is providing the following update regarding patent protection:



- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) confirmed receipt of the patent application titled, Dual Compartment Capsule for the Administration of Orlistat.



- The capsule application was granted the petition to make special by the USPTO and an examination can be expected within one year, where routine examinations currently required more than 3 years.



- M Pharma also received confirmation from the USPTO of receipt for their International Patent Application (PCT/US16/54342) of the same title, requesting patent protection in all 151 member countries of the Patent Cooperation Treaty.



C-103 is a patented, proprietary combination of orlistat, simethicone and activated charcoal, which is designed to maintain the efficacy of orlistat while minimizing its bowel-related side effects. The drugs are not systemically absorbed, and all are approved by the FDA for OTC usage and have strong safety profiles.



In order to commercialize C-103, M Pharma has been focused on formulating these technologies into one Sequential Release Dual Compartment Capsule that maintains the efficacy of orlistat, but without the adverse events.



"Our experienced team of doctors and scientists has been working diligently to develop a precise dual compartment capsule for the delivery of our C-103 technology, re-formulated orlistat," said Gary Thompson, President & CEO of M Pharmaceutical USA Inc. "The resulting design of our dual compartment capsule has been described by industry experts as unique," and "innovative. We are now excited to have patent-pending status for this design in over 150 countries around the world," said Mr. Thompson.







http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37912/MQ_101316_ENPRcom.001.png





Mr. Thompson added, This new design means we can engage immediately with prospective capsule manufacturing partners, allowing us to advance to clinical trials and commercialization.



C-103 is a novel formulation of orlistat, patented until 2030 in the United States. Orlistat is FDA-approved for weight management and sold by Roche as Xenical® (prescription) and by GlaxoSmithKline as alli® (over-the-counter). Orlistat is the best-selling weight loss medication of all time with peak sales over $900 million in 2007. C-103 is intended to maintain the efficacy of orlistat while minimizing its unpleasant side effects.



About M Pharmaceutical Inc.

Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights.



M Pharmaceutical Inc. trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol MQ as well as on the OTCQB as MPHMF and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as T3F2.



For more information contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 604 428 0511

info(at)m-pharma.ca

www.m-pharma.ca



Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the commercialization of the rights to the companys biomedical & drug technologies. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Companys filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.



Notice regarding investigational devices: C-103 and Trimeo are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.









Comments on this PressRelease