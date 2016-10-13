Kickstarter Campaign Launched For Unique Pet Shampoo Brush, The iShampoo Brush

iShampoo Brush, a unique, patented shampoo pet brush, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign to garner widespread support and financial backing to mass produce, market and distribute the iShampoo Brush.

(firmenpresse) - Los Angeles, CA - iShampoo Brush, a unique, patented shampoo pet brush, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign to garner widespread support and financial backing to mass produce, market and distribute the iShampoo Brush.



Any pet owner that has experience washing their pet, knows the frustration caused by trying to hold a water hose in one hand, control their pet with the other, and then trying to apply shampoo while reaching for the pet brush. Its usually a big wet mess. Now, a company claims to have solved this problem. The iShampoo Brush is a reusable shampoo bottle and massage brush that dispenses shampoo with the touch of a fingertip while washing a pet, leaving the pet owner both frustration and hands free. The company states that design of its shampoo brush also reduces water and shampoo usage.



The iShampoo Brush was designed for people who love their pets and want to spoil them with affection. Our idea was born out of frustration, which made our pet frustrated. Said project creator and founder Darin Davis. So we designed a product that not only put our mind at ease, but our pet's too leaving us both frustration and hands free.



To use the iShampoo Brush, a user simply fills it with shampoo, then, straps the brush to the washing hand. With a slight flexing of the brush wielding hand, the iShampoo Brush will evenly and cleanly distribute shampoo. The more times the hand is flexed, the more shampoo squirts out from the bottom of the massage brush. This design allows the pet owner to give their pet a wash and massage at the same time.



The company has set a Kickstarter fundraising goal of $31,790 goal. Proceeds raised from the Kickstarter campaign will be used to produce and distribute the iShampoo Massage Brush. The reason why we are here at Kickstarter is to request funding to pay our machinist to build our patented mold. This mold will go into an injection press allowing us to mass produce our product. Kickstarter backers will receive the exclusive first run. Then, we will be ready for the general public, says Davis.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the iShampoo Brush Kickstarter campaign who pledge $15 or more will receive an Early Bird iShampoo Massage Brush. Additional rewards are available at higher pledge levels.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 8, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dJ1KMT or http://www.ishampoobrush.com



