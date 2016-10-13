exceet at the it-sa 2016: IoT Security Solutions by Design

Complex "Internet of Things" landscapes demand end-to-end IT security solutions that fully integrate devices in the field with the entire infrastructure. At the it-sa 2016, the only IT security trade expo in the German-speaking part of Europe, exceet Secure Solutions GmbH, a member company of the technology group exceet, will present IoT security solutions by design from October 18 to 20, 2016.

As the number of connected solutions increases, so does the demand for new concepts in device and communications security. However, these can only be realized effectively if one creates closed infrastructures whose architecture and associated products, applications and processes have already been integrated with effective security and protection measures from the design phase onwards.

At the exceet Secure Solutions booth at the it-sa, visitors can discover how end-to-end security solutions can be designed for complex IoT landscapes. This permits safe and unambiguous identification and secure remote management of devices in the field throughout their entire lifecycles. Such solutions enable secure communication among the relevant participants, as well as secure storage and use of sensitive data over long time periods.

Depending on the concrete requirements and concept, the solution may include a secure IoT gateway with secure elements (SEs), IoT platform integration and connectivity, as well as personalization, secure remote management, certificate and trusted sphere management, authorization management and secure operation.

Hardware Security Modules as a Cloud Service

exceet and Utimaco will jointly present a simple use case to demonstrate how Cloud HSMs can enhance such IoT security solutions to become a part of an end-to-end "security as a service" concept. Hardware security modules (HSMs) can serve as an ideal basis for certificate-based solutions and can be deployed in secure IoT solutions e.g. for key management within the IoT platform and the public key infrastructure (PKI).



Visit exceet Secure Solutions GmbH in Hall 12.0 / Booth 12.0-641 at the joint booth of our co-exhibitor TeleTrust.

About exceet Secure Solutions

exceet Secure Solutions specializes in secure connectivity solutions and offers consulting, hardware, software and services in this field. The company focuses on M2M solutions and IT security, with special expertise in industry and health. The portfolio also extends to HSMs, PKI solutions as well as products and services for qualified timestamps, including Trust Center operation.



exceet is an international technology corporation specializing in the development and manufacture of intelligent, complex and secure electronics.





