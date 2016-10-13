California Finest Acquires Exclusive Rights From Purple Haze Properties to Represent Jimi Hendrix-Related Products, in California

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Purple Haze Properties last year provided an amazing opportunity to producers, cultivators, cannabis license holders and investors to produce Jimi Hendrix-related products with the launch of Jimi's Cannabis Collection.

Jimi's Cannabis Collection is divided into 3 separate divisions for each state and country worldwide. The first division is Jimi's Genetix, which consists of any products that are cannabis flowers, oils, concentrates and infused cannabis. Second is Jimi's Edibles, which fall under cannabis products that can be consumed like chocolates, candies, drinks, etc. The third division is Jimi's Meds, which encompasses cannabis products that are scientifically extracted for illness.

Jimi's Meds Division works with remedies for various health issues including cancer, PTSD, anxiety, and neuropathy. Jimi's Meds has licensed its IP to extractors to create pills in 25-100mg doses, nano encapsulated CBD and THC tinctures, inhalers, test strips, throat spray and topical solutions. You can check out more info at .

In June of 2015, Silver State Trading purchased the exclusive rights to Jimi's Genetix in California, Colorado and Nevada. Silver State Trading, a few months later, exhibited at the Marijuana Business Convention in Las Vegas. At that convention, Silver State Trading did a deal with California Finest to launch a line of Pre-Rolled Marijuana Cigarette Packs dedicated to Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitarist in rock and roll history, which also are available for sale in Nevada.

California Finest and Purple Haze Properties launched the Purple Haze proprietary strain of Jimi's Cannabis Collection in California Finest Pre-Rolls. The launch was January of this year at the Annual High Times Cannabis Cup in Southern California. Since that Cannabis Cup, Cali's Finest have exhibited and sold packs at four other High Times Cups.

The Purple Haze Pack was featured in High Times Magazine and Cannabis Cup Entree. California Finest has won 3 Cannabis cups. 2 of them awarded for Best Product in the Seattle, Washington and the Flint, Michigan Cannabis Cups. California Finest was also considered one of the top 21 cannabis brands on the market worldwide, by High Times Magazine, along with Chong's Choice, Willie's Reserve, Marley Naturals, and Whoopi Goldberg's brand.

California Finest's success with Jimi's Cannabis Collection Purple Haze Packs had such a massive response that CEO Scott McPhail negotiated with Silver State Trading and bought out the contract for the rights to Jimi's Genetix Division for the state of California.

"I am so happy to own and control this division for Purple Haze Properties, it's an honor to produce great products that I know Jimi Hendrix would have been proud of," states Scott McPhail, Founder and CEO of California Finest. "I also look forward to the official celebration of this merger at the New West Summit in San Francisco this weekend where Andrew Pitsicalis, CEO of Purple Haze Properties, will be speaking on a celebrity panel and also doing an hour presentation about Purple Haze Properties."

The New West Summit is a Cannabis Investor and Tech Summit with other great speakers like Sir Richard Branson of Virgin.

California Finest also launched many new Jimi products this past weekend at the High Times Cannabis cup in San Bernardino. The company launched Jimi's Purple Haze cannabis sealed in a can with nitrogen, Purple Haze CO2 vapor pen oil cartridges with Clear extraction, Purple Haze Cannabis Rosin, Purple Haze cannabis oil/wax, and the Purple Haze 185 mg inhaler.

California Finest will be producing many great cannabis products named after various song titles of Jimi Hendrix, each song representing a proprietary strain. They only use award winning genetics and have legendary strains like Berners Cookies, Sherbinski's Sherbet and Gelato, Mochi, Lemon Tree, King Cookie, Crown OG and Zkittlez. All of these strains are from the original breeders and represent multiple Cannabis Cup Award winners.

California Finest will offer California licensed/permitted cannabis producers and manufacturers the opportunity to make Jimi Hendrix and other California Finest celebrity brands through licensing agreements related to cannabis products in the state of California.

For more info, go to to contact Scott McPhail about any opportunities to license celebrity products and check out these great Jimi products, along with other great celebrity products from California Finest like Anthrax, MotorHead, Berner, Baby Bash, Nathan Fletcher and others.

is America's first award winning, premium grade marijuana cigarette brand. We are committed to providing only the finest marijuana strains unique to California. It is dedication to quality and integrity that drive us to reach for the highest standard in our products and provide safe access to qualified SB420 Medical Marijuana patients.With many "Best Product" awards from hempcon and high times magazine cannabis cups under their belts.

California Finest is a product of Purple Cross RX, a nonprofit organization, based in Hollister, California.

was founded through a partnership between Andrew Pitsicalis and Leon Hendrix, blood brother to the legendary guitar icon. Purple Haze Properties, LLC is one of the premiere sources for Jimi Hendrix cannabis related products. Purple Haze Properties is a premiere celebrity licensing company for the Cannabis Industry. We represent, Cannabis Licensing for many celebrities including Jimi Hendrix, Motorhead, Digital Underground, 311, Anthrax, Charlo Greene, The Emperor of Hemp, Jack Herer, Baby Bash and others. Purple Haze Properties participates in all aspects of the cannabis industry including Licensing, Social, Medical, Music and Entertainment areas. Check us out at or

Purple Haze Properties

