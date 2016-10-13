SV Traisa Keeps the Ball Rolling With Jerseys Sponsored by DATRON

In the season 2016/2017, the first men's team of SV Traisa once again wears DATRON jerseys

(PresseBox) - DATRON AG, an innovative mechanical engineering expert from Germany, has been a sponsor of the sports club 1911 Traisa e.V. for several years. The successful cooperation will continue in the current season.

The relegation of the first football team from the group league to the regional league after the season 2015/2016 did not affect the long-standing solidarity of the milling machine specialist with the local SV Traisa sports club. By sponsoring another set of new team wear, DATRON expresses recognition for the hard and exemplary work, especially from the many volunteers involved. The new DATRON jerseys are not only supposed to create a high recognition value but, in particular, strengthen the sense of community among the kickers of the first men's team.

Dr. Arne Brüsch, CEO of DATRON AG, looks forward to the further games of the current season: "Even in times of upheaval the whole DATRON team is excited for our local soccer team. We wish much success in the coming months. "



DATRON AG develops, produces and sells innovative CNC milling machines for the processing of future-oriented materials such as aluminum and composite materials, dental milling machines for the efficient processing of all common dental materials in dental laboratories, high-speed milling tools and high-performance dispensing machines for industrial sealing and bonding applications. With the help of latest technology, backed by numerous patents and the integration into a comprehensive service package, DATRON offers unique solutions.

DATRON machines are characterized by a high quality and efficiency at very low power consumption. DATRON systems, among others, are used in electrical engineering, metal, plastic and automotive industries, aviation and in dental technology. Over 2,000 machines customers, domestic and foreign, trust in the proven DATRON technology.

DATRON has been on a profitable growth path for years. Thus, sales of around EUR 42.6 million were achieved with more than 25 sales partner worldwide in 2015. Currently, DATRON employs around 250 People.



The company has received many awards during recent years. The consulting firm Munich Strategy Group (MSG) ranks DATRON among the most innovative SMEs in Germany (DATRON achieved position 30), published in an independent study at the end of 2015, and further ranked DATRON as a TOP 100 company. Most recently DATRON AG received the "Customer Champion 2016" award at the end of April and the Red Dot Industrial Design Award 2016 for the brand new industrial CNC milling machine DATRON neo plus the red dot communication award for its control software DATRON next.

Further information can be found on www.datron.de.





