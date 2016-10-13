thyssenkrupp gains biggest passenger boarding bridges contract to date with 143 units for Istanbul New Airport

(PresseBox) -

New bridges will be equipped with the airport industry?s most advanced components

The Istanbul New Airport is Turkey?s largest investment project today

thyssenkrupp is celebrating its latest success in the airport mobility sector, having secured a contract to deliver 143 Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) for the Istanbul New Airport. This contract ?the largest in the company?s history and worth a double-digit million euro amount ? will provide essential services to help improve efficiency and safety in passengers? aircraft boarding and alighting routines.

thyssenkrupp will supply PBBs equipped with the industry?s most modern and advanced components, capable of providing significant improvement in airport efficiency by reducing turn-around time and optimizing gate management. The equipment will be designed and manufactured following the highest standards for state-of-the-art technology, such as the latest edition of the EN12312-4, the only PBB-specific global norm with special focus on passenger safety. Once the equipment is commissioned, thyssenkrupp will also be in charge of all key maintenance tasks, with highly specialized staff working to ensure the optimal performance of the PBBs, essential for the successful and efficient operation of the Istanbul New Airport.

Construction of the Istanbul New Airport is due for completion in 2018, and reflects the urgent need for improved airport facilities to accommodate growing global demand in air travel. The airport is recognized as the Turkish Republic?s biggest ever investment, estimated at more than ?22 billion. It is also planned as the largest airport in the world, with the capacity to host an average of 200 million passengers each year.

Alexander Pfurr, CEO of thyssenkrupp Airport Systems, part of thyssenkrupp Elevator, commented: ?We are delighted to be involved in this iconic project that will greatly improve airport capacity in Turkey. When open, the new airport will meet the travel requirements for generations to come, whilst also positively affecting Turkey?s economy. It?s an exciting venture and we look forward to contributing our expertise to make it a success.?



Yusuf Akçayo?lu, CEO of ?GA, said: ?thyssenkrupp Airport Systems has vast experience in airport solutions. Its boarding bridges are renowned for their reliability, efficiency and high standards in manufacturing. We have considered our investment carefully and are convinced to have the best possible partner on board. We believe that Istanbul New Airport which will be the world's new air transport hub in the first quarter of 2018, will serve high-tech and innovative experience to passengers with thyssenkrupp Airport Systems.?



thyssenkrupp is the global leader in manufacturing passenger boarding bridges, its solutions are installed at several major airports worldwide, including San Francisco, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dubai and Hong Kong. For the Istanbul New Airport, the required experience for successfully coordinating multiple disciplines and sub-contractors in a multicultural environment has been of paramount importance. In this regard, thyssenkrupp's teams are highly specialized in the various aspects of projects such as these, right from the sales starting point, financial aspects, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and onsite installation, up to the final testing and commissioning. They have already successfully delivered on similar projects in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah, to name just a few of the company's large-scale projects in the airport world.





Company information / Profile:

thyssenkrupp is the global leader in manufacturing passenger boarding bridges, its solutions are installed at several major airports worldwide, including San Francisco, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dubai and Hong Kong. For the Istanbul New Airport, the required experience for successfully coordinating multiple disciplines and sub-contractors in a multicultural environment has been of paramount importance. In this regard, thyssenkrupp's teams are highly specialized in the various aspects of projects such as these, right from the sales starting point, financial aspects, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and onsite installation, up to the final testing and commissioning. They have already successfully delivered on similar projects in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah, to name just a few of the company's large-scale projects in the airport world.





PressRelease by

ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG

Date: 10/13/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 500255

Character count: 3695

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG

Stadt: Essen





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease