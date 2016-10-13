       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


SpyCrushers Spy Pen Camera Sale Ending Soon

SpyCrushers rep announces the ending of their SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera $9.99 Amazon sale.

ID: 500256
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep announces the ending of their SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera $9.99 Amazon sale.

During a recent press conference held at SpyCrushers headquarters in Geneva, IL, SpyCrushers Co-Founder Ryan Anderson announced the sale deadline for their SpyCrushers HD spy pen on Amazon.

As of Friday, October 14, 2016 at Midnight CST all Amazon coupon codes issued to potential customers to partake in the $20 discount for our SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera will expire. Shoppers are advised to use their exclusive coupon code immediately to avoid expiration and limited product availability, said Anderson.

According to Anderson discounted Amazon coupon codes were issued to members of their Crushers, Inc. Customer VIPGroup . Members received their exclusive coupon code via email after opting in for the promotion. Anderson also stated that every $9.99 spy pen coupon code recipient is not a past or pre-existing customer and that the vip group is open to the general public whether he or she has purchase items from the company or not.

Many of our VIPGroup members and past customers, but not all. We have quite a number of opt-in members you may have heard about it through a friend, family or promotion & marketing efforts. There is still time for people to become VIP members and participate in the spy pen camera $9.99 promo by signing up to our VIPGroup, Anderson continued.

The Crushers, Inc. customer vip group can be located online by entering the keyword phrase crushers inc vip group inside any major search engine search bar.

The SpyCrushers Pro Series HD 720p Spy Pen Camera can be found on Amazon using the search phrase spycrushers spy pen inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



Contact:
Ericka Evans
Phone: 317-660-1338
Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com
Website: http://www.spycrushers.com



More information:
http://www.spycrushers.com



Keywords (optional):

spy-pen, spy-pen-camera, spycrushers, amazon, amazon-coupon-code, spy, pen, camera, 720p, hd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/13/2016 - 12:09
Language: English
News-ID 500256
Character count: 2314
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SpyCrushers

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 49

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.882
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 246


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z