SpyCrushers Spy Pen Camera Sale Ending Soon

SpyCrushers rep announces the ending of their SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera $9.99 Amazon sale.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep announces the ending of their SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera $9.99 Amazon sale.



During a recent press conference held at SpyCrushers headquarters in Geneva, IL, SpyCrushers Co-Founder Ryan Anderson announced the sale deadline for their SpyCrushers HD spy pen on Amazon.



As of Friday, October 14, 2016 at Midnight CST all Amazon coupon codes issued to potential customers to partake in the $20 discount for our SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera will expire. Shoppers are advised to use their exclusive coupon code immediately to avoid expiration and limited product availability, said Anderson.



According to Anderson discounted Amazon coupon codes were issued to members of their Crushers, Inc. Customer VIPGroup . Members received their exclusive coupon code via email after opting in for the promotion. Anderson also stated that every $9.99 spy pen coupon code recipient is not a past or pre-existing customer and that the vip group is open to the general public whether he or she has purchase items from the company or not.



Many of our VIPGroup members and past customers, but not all. We have quite a number of opt-in members you may have heard about it through a friend, family or promotion & marketing efforts. There is still time for people to become VIP members and participate in the spy pen camera $9.99 promo by signing up to our VIPGroup, Anderson continued.



The Crushers, Inc. customer vip group can be located online by entering the keyword phrase crushers inc vip group inside any major search engine search bar.



The SpyCrushers Pro Series HD 720p Spy Pen Camera can be found on Amazon using the search phrase spycrushers spy pen inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.



About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.





Contact:

Ericka Evans

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com

Website: http://www.spycrushers.com





More information:

http://www.spycrushers.com



PressRelease by

SpyCrushers

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 12:09

Language: English

News-ID 500256

Character count: 2314

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SpyCrushers



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease