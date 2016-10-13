Exablox Launches End-to-End Data Protection Infrastructure Featuring StorageCraft Software

Empowers Customers to Deploy a Converged Data Management Solution by Combining Exablox's Limitless Scale-Out Primary/Secondary Storage and StorageCraft Data Protection Software

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- StorageCraft and Exablox today announced that StorageCraft's award-winning solutions are now available with Exablox OneBlox; together they deliver comprehensive data protection for physical and virtual infrastructures.

"Customers have recognized that the gap between primary and secondary storage is disappearing," said Douglas Brockett, CEO of Exablox. "At the same time that data volumes are growing exponentially, backup windows are shrinking dramatically and data recovery requirements are more demanding. Working together, Exablox and StorageCraft deliver a next-generation solution that addresses this reality. Now customers can get continuous data protection and immediate recovery of their data, combined with deduplicated secondary storage, in a single, scalable solution."

Exablox's OneBlox scale-out storage solutions provide customers with advanced file-serving capabilities for primary and secondary storage, including continuous and unlimited snapshots, inline deduplication, compression and offsite replication. Customers can start with a single high-performance OneBlox and expand beyond petabyte scale by adding additional OneBlox. By combining OneBlox with StorageCraft's ShadowProtect, customers can comprehensively protect desktops as well as physical and virtual infrastructure with fine-grained recovery point objectives (RPOs) and high-performance recovery -- all in a single solution. StorageCraft's unique hardware and hypervisor-independent recovery solution ensures rapid return to service without the need for recreating an exact replica of the failed infrastructure.

"StorageCraft's 'zero backup window' technology has long been the leader in high-performance backup and in rapid and reliable recovery," said Matt Medeiros, CEO of StorageCraft. "By combining our unified client, server and VM architecture with Exablox's limitless storage, we're delivering the data-protection architecture of the future. No barriers, no limits, no complexity."

That sentiment was endorsed by Zach Wright, IT manager, TravisMathew, a long-time StorageCraft and Exablox customer. "We've deployed Exablox to get out of the rat-race of chasing forklift upgrades -- their scale-out architecture has grown with us as our business has grown, and OneBlox's continuous data protection protects our file-serving information, enabling instant recovery. StorageCraft has been the backbone of our server and client data-protection strategy thanks to its 15-minute RPO and instant backups. Further, with OneBlox as the storage target, StorageCraft has eliminated our backup window and continually protects our data, in real-time."

The bundled product is now available. For more information, visit or call +1 855.EXABLOX

Exablox is the company reimagining storage. Exablox solves businesses' runaway storage costs and information management nightmares by providing a cloud-managed, scale-out, object-based solution that is affordable and easy to use. OneBlox is an inclusive storage offering that combines an elegant hardware architecture and integrated, enterprise-grade software, including inline deduplication, continuous data protection and disaster recovery. Exablox's innovative approach to storage has led to widespread customer traction across verticals including higher education, healthcare, insurance and the legal as well as Fortune 500 companies. The company's growing list of customers include Lockheed Martin, Equity Bank and NYU. Founded in 2010, Exablox is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture firms. Visit Exablox online at and join the conversation at .

